* April sees annual peak of corporate tax payments * Officials say no stimulus pending despite slowing economic growth * Traders reading cues that c.bank won't ease monetary policy * Finance ministry bond auction fails to fully sell out By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 11 China's benchmark money rate rose sharply this week, driven primarily by seasonal cash demand in April, the month that sees the annual peak of corporate tax payments in the country, traders said. Traders said banks were also cautious about lending funds in the interbank market following comments by senior officials that China will not launch a major economic stimulus package, diminishing hopes that the People's Bank of China would loosen monetary policy in the near future to shore up economic growth. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.71 percent at midday on Friday, up 69 basis points from the close of last week. The overnight repo gained 1.34 basis points to 2.74 percent, but the 14-day repo dropped 51 basis points to 3.70 percent. "Overall market liquidity conditions are appropriate, partly due to the central bank's net money injection this week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, referring to the PBOC's decision to inject net funds into the market this week for the first time since late January. "However, the market takes officials' comments warning against investing economic stimulus plans as further evidence that the PBOC will not ease monetary policy ... keeping supply relatively tight." This sentiment affected a bond auction by China's Ministry of Finance, which fell short of its 28 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) fundraising goal on Friday as many investors thought the rates on offer were too low, traders said. NO STIMULUS The government and central bank should be "very cautious" in implementing any stimulus programmes because they tend to be less efficient than natural market forces in boosting growth, PBOC Vice Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday. His comments, made at a conference in Washington, came after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang publicly ruled out major stimulus, even as big declines in imports and exports for China, announced on Thursday, added to concerns about a slowdown. Beijing has posted a slew of weak economic data for the first quarter, sparking speculation among economists that the government may launch new economic stimulus packages, including a cut in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR). But China's money markets do not buy the story. "The PBOC has far from exhausted its tools," said a senior dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "Before it cuts RRR, it will first resume reverse repos in open market operations, supplemented by other similar tools such as re-lending, re-discount and SLF (short-term lending facility)." The PBOC has mostly used forward repos to drain liquidity from the money markets so far this year. Until it injected 55 billion yuan ($8.9 billion) this week via maturing forward repos to help companies meet seasonal demand for tax payments this month, it drained a combined 1.036 trillion yuan from the markets in eight weeks in a signal that the banking system is abundant in liquidity, traders said. Chinese markets have also given no indications of an official interest rate cut. Two-year interest rate swaps, the main indicator of market expectations of the central bank's next rate move, stood at 2.94 percent at midday on Friday, or 6.16 basis points below the official one-year yuan deposit rate of 3 percent. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.7442 +1.34 7-day repo 3.7057 +68.92 14-day repo 3.7018 -50.67 7-day SHIBOR 3.7010 +70.4 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9384 -6.16 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 4.5417 +154 1 yr 7-day repo swap 4.1867 +119 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Jun 2014 5 yr 92.33 +0.33 Sep 2014 5 yr 92.74 +0.27 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.08 +0.35

($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan)