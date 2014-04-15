SHANGHAI, April 15 China's key money rates fell
on Tuesday morning as dealers in the interbank market ignored a
massive 178 billion yuan ($28.62 billion) drain by the central
bank during open market operations, the largest single-day drain
since February.
The weighted average seven-day bond repurchase agreement
rate stood at 3.4176 percent by mid-morning, down
from 3.5238 percent at Monday's close.
Traders said there was enough liquidity in the market to
keep downward pressure on rates, even as the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) vacuumed up excess cash.
"The market reaction to the drain wasn't much, because
actually money's not in short supply, and in addition if you
look at the auction of deposits this morning, the net effect was
a cash injection," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai.
Zhou Hao, economist for ANZ Bank in Shanghai, said that the
market was waiting for aggregate money supply data this morning,
and predicted that the PBOC would keep rates low if new loans
and M2 growth come in below expectations.
"While the size of repos is larger than expected, the
Ministry of Finance auctioned 6-month RMB 50 billion deposits at
5.0 percent, 100 bps lower than the last auction of the same
tenor in January, which has eased market concerns of liquidity
withdrawal," he wrote in an email to clients on Tuesday.
Data on Tuesday showed China's money supply expanded at its
weakest pace in more than a decade in March, with analysts
saying a fall in the yuan looked to have slowed capital inflows
and the build-up of foreign exchange reserves. Broad M2 money
supply grew 12.1 percent last month from a year earlier, below a
forecast of 13 percent in a Reuters poll.
The growth in total outstanding loans slowed to an
eight-year low of 13.9 percent.
Other commonly traded rates also slid. The overnight repo
declined to 2.4469 percent from 2.6232 percent,
and the 14-day repo sank to 3.2204 percent from 3.6623 percent.
Dealers and economists are currently debating whether weak
economic performance in the first quarter will lead Beijing to
engage in wider loosening of money conditions, perhaps even more
stimulus spending, to prop up growth.
Some predict that regulators will soon cut bank reserve
requirement ratios, injecting half a trillion yuan or more into
the long-term base money supply, cranking up credit creation to
support the economy.
Others predict the opposite, arguing that Beijing was more
concerned about reducing sloppy lending and shadow banking than
curing short-term economic malaise.
($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan)
