* Rates still at comfortable levels on ample liquidity * PBOC's open market operations withdraw only moderate cash * Efforts to boost economy soften PBOC stance this year * Banks cut risky business after clampdown last year By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, April 25 China's short-term funding costs rose this week amid a seasonal surge in annual corporate tax payments as well as month-end factors that traditionally boost cash demand. But money market rates remained at comfortable levels, with cash relatively easy to borrow, and traders see little room for rates to drop sharply in coming weeks. Chinese money market conditions have remained much looser this year compared with in the second part of last year, as the People's Bank of China has withdrawn only moderate amounts of cash through mild open market operations, as it aims to support the sagging economy. The central bank has also been willing to keep conditions looser because banks appear to have reduced shadow banking activity, which had become a large source of short-term funding demand prior to an official crackdown on off-balance activities last year. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.51 percent at midday on Friday, 69 basis points higher than last week's close. The overnight repo rate rose 33 basis points to 2.32 percent, while the 14-day repo jumped 164 basis points to 4.37 percent. The second half of April is typically a peak time for Chinese firms to pay corporate income tax for the previous year. Such payments drain interbank liquidity as commercial bank deposits flow into the central bank as fiscal deposits. Month-end factors also pushed rates up this week. Banks need more funds to meet regulatory requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios near the end of the month. "The current money market rates are reasonable considering tax payments and end-month demand," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Judging from the PBOC's softer liquidity position this year compared with last year, money rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels in the coming weeks." WEAK ECONOMY The PBOC mopped up only a net 2 billion yuan ($320 million) from the markets this week through open market operations, down from a net drain of 41 billion yuan last week, continuing its relatively dovish stance this year. This position is in line with government efforts to fine tune policies this year to boost the world's second-largest economy as China's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) hit an 18-month low. Last year, the central bank was actively draining cash from the financial system to suppress a surge in shadow banking and other off-balance business by banks, which appeared to threaten the stability of the system. That caused two market squeezes in June and December, which roiled global markets. But in a sign that shadow bank activity is slowing down, trust assets under management grew only 7.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2014, down from an average of 11.8 percent from 2010 to 2013. Reflecting the ample money supply, an auction by the Ministry of Finance of 20-year bonds in the interbank market on Friday was priced at an average yield of 4.77 percent, near the lowest end of market forecasts of a range of 4.76 to 5.00 percent. China's fixed income markets have also see a steep downtrend this year, with the benchmark five-year interest rate swaps lingering around six-month lows at 4.29 percent at midday on Friday, compared with the recent peak of 5.3 percent hit on Jan. 6. More liquidity sensitive one-year IRS dropped to 3.81 percent, from 5.24 percent touched on Jan. 2. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.32 +33 7-day repo 3.51 +69 14-day repo 4.37 +164 7-day SHIBOR 3.50 +74 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9384 -6.16 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.81 +81 1 yr 7-day repo swap 4.26 +126 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) Jun 2014 5 yr 92.53 -0.25 Sep 2014 5 yr 92.95 -0.20 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.16 -0.14 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalising deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)