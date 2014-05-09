By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 9 China's money rates slid this week despite a cash drain by the central bank, with the benchmark interest rate swap curve sinking in May on accomodative liquidity and weaker-than-expected inflation data. China's consumer price inflation came in at 1.8 percent in April, surprising analysts. China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the first quarter, and a Reuters poll shows analysts expect growth of 7.3 percent in 2014, the weakest in 24 years. Exports showed signs of recovery in April, but yearly comparisons are difficult giving the distorting base effects of heavy currency speculation in 2013, which threw off export figures. Against this investors are weighing signs that China's property market is cooling more radically than originally expected. The unexpected weakeness of China's economy has some economists calling for a deeper liquidity injection through reducing banks' reserve requirement ratios, but so far there are few signs of major stress on short-term rates. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement had lost over 90 basis points (bps) from the previous week's close to stand at 3.17 percent shortly before the market close. Other major traded rates also slid, remaining near or below 3 percent, the range traders generally consider accomodative. Frances Cheung, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, wrote in a research note on Thursday that the relatively mild drains executed by the central bank during regular open market operations, combined with a symbolic cut to the RRR for rural banks, have reduced concerns that the PBOC would soon return to raising rates to apply pressure to the shadow banking system, as it was perceived doing for much of 2013. "Although the PBoC emphasised that these selective RRR cuts were structural - not cyclical - in nature, the market took these policy actions as a sign that the PBoC was at least not as hawkish as previously thought," she wrote. Language in the recent quarterly monetary support referring to the role of financial markets in stabilising growth reinforced this few, she added. "The PBoC is seen as becoming marginally less hawkish/more dovish." The IRS curve for the seven-day repo has flattened and declined so far in May, following a trend established in April. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.21 -26.54 7-day repo 3.17 -90.16 14-day repo 3.08 -114.8 7-day SHIBOR 3.19 -94 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.8500 85 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.6200 62 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change Jun 2014 5 yr 92.94 27.47 Sep 2014 5 yr 93.29 25.82 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.47 26.99 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China to reform money market pricing to eliminate manipulation-sources - China's central bank opens liquidity front in hot money war - China's attack on yuan speculators risks backfiring - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Chinese government bond curve rises moderately in April from low base GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap tumbles in April on flush liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: China hot money flows moderate in early 2014 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - China interbank liquidity tracker: Physical currency (MO) drives liquidity swings in December and January GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/nem75t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)