SHANGHAI, May 23 China's money rates rose this
week under moderate pressure from upcoming tax payments, but a
large injection from the central bank during open market
operations -- and rumours of a large re-lending facility granted
to the China Development bank -- kept a lid on the rise.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.38 percent on
Friday, up 17 basis points from last week's close.
The overnight repo rate rose a moderate 28
basis points to 2.53 percent, while the 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS
jumped 80 basis points to 3.89 percent.
"The money rate rose at the beginning of this week, but
after the central bank injected money via open market
operations, the money rates gradually fall back, which also
showed its intention of keeping money loose," said a dealer at
an Asian bank in Shanghai.
The People's Bank of China injected a net 120 billion yuan
($19.25 billion) through ordinary open market operations this
week, its largest weekly injection since January.
Sources told Reuters that it had also issued 300 billion
yuan in relending loans to the China Development Bank
for use in refurbishing shantytown housing, which is considered
akin to a money base injection.
Economists and traders now agree that the central bank is
turning from a neutral policy to an easier one as slow economic
growth has continued into the second quarter.
But how far it will go remains debated, with some calling
for a cut in reserve requirement ratios at banks as early as the
second quarter, while others expect the PBOC to continue to
prefer more targeted tools.
The benchmark five-year interest rate swap
stood at 3.98 percent by midday on Friday.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.53 17.15
7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.38 28.02
14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.89 79.7
7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.41 27.6
* The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.9704 -3
year benchmark *
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9800 +98
1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.6600 +66
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Instrument RIC Price Weekly change
Jun 2014 5 yr CTFM4 93.03 -7.09
Sep 2014 5 yr CTFU4 93.61 4.55
Dec 2014 5 yr CTFZ4 93.87 10.47
($1 = 6.2350 Chinese Yuan)
