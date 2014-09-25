SHANGHAI, Aug 28 China's money rates dropped sharply on Thursday as a fund drain by the central bank still left an abundance of liquidity in the market, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 18 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) from the money markets through 14-day bond repurchase agreements in Thursday's operations and bringing the net drain for the week to 11 billion yuan. Still, strong cash flows were ensured after PBOC issued 500 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) worth of three-month loans to the top five biggest banks via a policy tool known as Standing Lending Facility (SLF), traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell 8 basis points (bps) to 3.26 percent, while the 14-day rate slumped 15 bps to 3.42 percent. Liquidity conditions typically grow tight at the end of a quarter, when banks need extra money to meet regulatory requirements, such as a 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. This quarter-end also sees a slew of initial public offerings, which will freeze large amounts of subscription funds for a short period of time. "Thanks to the PBOC's SLF injection, the markets are expected to weather the seasonal liquidity demand at this quarter-end very easily," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But repo rates are at low levels now, and there will be limited potential for them to drop sharply again in near term." ($1 = 6.135 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)