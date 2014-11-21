By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, Nov 21 China's money market rates rose this week, buoyed by cash deamnd from investors preparing to bid in a series of initial public offerings, traders said. The rates are likely to continue rising next week, also propelled by end of the month demand as banks gather funds to meet regulatory requirements, they said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was up 27 basis points at 3.39 percent by midday compared with the close last Friday. The average one-day repo rate added 9 basis points to 2.61 percent, while the 14-day rate, jumped 40 basis points to 4 percent. Eleven IPOs will be launched on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges next week, with analysts estimating that they would freeze-up around 1 trillion yuan ($163 billion yuan) of subscription money for a few days. The interbank money market trading day was extended by half an hour on Thursday to give some banks more time to cover their needs, traders said. "A handful of banks had failed to balance of their books satisfactorily by the end of business on Thursday, and the market decided to help with the extension of trading hours," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "As much money will be frozen next week, plus the usual end-month demand to meet regulatory requirements, money rates should continue to rise." The People's Bank of China injected 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) into the market in its regular open market operations this week. Traders said the amount was too small to have a impact, but they added that there was a possibility for the central bank to inject more money next week, either through open market operations or other policy tools. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.61 +9.04 7-day repo 3.39 +26.69 14-day repo 4.00 +39.71 7-day SHIBOR 3.22 +14 3.0658 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.7875 -21.25 year benchmark * 33 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.34 +34 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.15 +15 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 96.01 -0.28 Mar 2015 5 yr 96.59 -0.16 Jun 2015 5 yr 95.95 -0.17 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.12 Yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)