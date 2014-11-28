By Jake Spring BEIJING, Nov 27 China's money rates fell modestly this week after the central bank's unexpected cut interest rates last Friday to support the cooling economy, traders said. As this week wore on, cash demand for IPOs eased and open market operations were toned down, pointing to near-term stability in repurchase agreement (repo) and interest rate swap (IRS) rates. A widely expected cut to the reserve requirement rate for banks will be a far more direct boost to liquidity than the cut to lending and deposit rates on Friday, with traders predicting the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would make such a move in December or January. "I expect an RRR cut next January, by that time the liquidity conditions will have improved and it will be easier to borrow money," said one trader. The weighted average rate of the seven-day repo lost roughly 27 basis points on the week, sitting at 3.39 percent at midday Friday. The benchmark agreement shed only 15 basis points on Monday, the first trading day after the lending and deposit rate cut. "The market indicators right now are quite mixed. We see strong interest to sell IRS, but the 7-day repo remained sticky," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ IRS fell across the curve with the weighted average on two-year swaps falling roughly 30 basis points to 2.86 percent. But it remained above benchmark deposit rates, suggesting traders do not believe another rate cut is imminent. The PBOC reduced the yield on 14-day repos on Tuesday by 20 basis points in a bid to reduce funding pressure, contributing to its roughly 0.5 percentage point fall this week. The glut of IPOs coming to an end also helped to ease liquidity conditions. Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges were slated to hold 11 IPOs this week, with analysts estimating that they would freeze-up around 1 trillion ($163 billion) of subscription money for a few days. The loan prime rate, an official figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial banks, fell 20 basis points on Monday and further indicated ample liquidity conditions. The PBOC also held off on draining funds from the money market through open market operations on Thursday for the first time in four months. The central bank injected 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) on a net basis after pumping in a net 10 billion last week. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.66 -2.45 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.39 -26.54 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.92 -53.24 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.32 10.4 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.8625 +11 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.0200 +27 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 2.8650 +12 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change Dec 2014 5 yr CTFZ4 97.08 +0.98% Mar 2015 5 yr CTFH5 97.62 +0.95% Jun 2015 5 yr CTFM5 98.05 +0.82% >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out -China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation -China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Jake Spring and Shanghai Newsroom' Editing by Kim Coghill)