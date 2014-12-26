SHANGHAI, Dec 26 China's money market rates slid
this week as funds locked up for IPO share subscriptions were
unfrozen and the Ministry of Finance injected liquidity into the
market via an opaque policy tool known as fiscal deposits,
traders said.
Market sentiment also improved after reports said that the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) plans to include interbank lending
by non-bank financial institutions as part of the calculated
deposit base, which will expand the base for calculating
loan-to-deposit ratios.
By midday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day
repo rate had fallen 122 basis points from last
Friday's close to 4.71 percent.
The active 14-day rate, dropped 96 basis
points from Dec. 19's close to 5.43 percent, while the one-day
rate fell 32 basis points.
"Liquidity is much better this week, as IPO money comes back
and fiscal deposits have been poured into the banking system,"
said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
About 10 initial public offerings (IPOs) launched in the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were opened to investor
subscriptions last week and this week, together locking up
around 1.6 trillion yuan ($258 billion) for a few days before
the money began to be released, starting Wednesday.
The finance ministry typically redistributes a large amount
of taxes collected from firms in December via the form of fiscal
deposits, which typically help ease the year-end liquidity
pressure in the money market.
RJR CUT LESS LIKELY
Among other local media reports, the China Business News
said on Wednesday that the PBOC had convened a meeting of 24
financial institutions, telling them that even if interbank
assets are included in the deposit base, they may not need to
set aside additional reserves, leaving more liquidity available
for lending and investment.
Central bank officials have declined to comment.
"The reports made the market believe that the typical
end-year liquidity crunch in money market will be over soon and
that money market rates will drop further in coming weeks," said
a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.
Traders, however, pointed out that if the reports were
proven true, the central bank would be less likely to cut banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RJR) in the near term - a previously
much anticipated move as Beijing is easing its monetary policy
to support its slowing economy.
Among a slew of economy-boosting steps, the PBOC told
Chinese banks to lend more in the final months of 2014 and
relaxed enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios.
These steps have made it less necessary for the central bank
to resort to its traditional open market operations to inject
funds into the market, with the PBOC has skipping its weekly
operations since late November.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RICH Rate* Change (weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 3.42 -32.29
7-day repo 4.71 -122.16
14-day repo 5.43 -95.67
7-day SHIBOR 4.82 -55.2
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.5683 -43
year benchmark *
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.4100 41
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.3350 34
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Instrument RIC Price Weekly change
(pct)
Mar 2015 5 yr 96.77 +0.34
Jun 2015 5 yr 96.31 +0.43
Sep 2015 5 yr 97.39 +0.47
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall
- China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform
- PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data
- Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates
- As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank
policy direction
- China money dealers see stability, not easing going
forward
- Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards
liberalizing deposits
- Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
- China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising
transparency
- Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014
- Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown
- China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike
DATA POINTS
- Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
- China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a
trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
- Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
- Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)