SHANGHAI Jan 14 China's money rates held steady
on Wednesday, unmoved by media reports the central bank rolled
over some short-term funds it had injected into the markets
several months ago, traders said.
Cash demand for a slew of stock initial public offerings
(IPOs) had also not affected the money market, they said.
Official media, including China Securities Journal and
Shanghai Securities News, said on Wednesday that the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) had renewed some funds it previously
injected into the market via a policy tool known as the
medium-term lending facilities (MLF), that were set to expire.
Speculation on the rollover had swirled in the market since
late Tuesday, but Reuters was unable to independently confirm
those rumours. The central bank does not respond to inquiries
related to the opaque tool.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
was unchanged at 3.81 percent in early afternoon
trading on Wednesday.
Another active contract, the 14-day rate,
dropped 6 basis points to 4.73 percent, while the one-day rate
fell 2 basis points to 2.6 percent.
Twenty-two Chinese companies are launching IPO subscriptions
to investors this week in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges, with 10 of them on Wednesday alone.
Securities analysts estimate these IPOs will temporarily
freeze around 2 trillion yuan ($323 billion) for a few days, but
investors mainly raise funds in the stock exchanges.
($1=6.2 Yuan)
