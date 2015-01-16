SHANGHAI, Jan 16 China's money market rates were
little changed this week amid a spurt of initial public
offerings (IPOs), with traders divided over whether the central
bank will cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) after the
latest credit data.
Loan data on Thursday pointed to the resurgence of shadow
banking activities despite an ongoing crackdown on the sector by
regulators, traders said. Pumping more money into the system now
may only encourage more speculative activities.
The central bank's latest reform to adjust the way to
measure bank deposits and loans has also failed to inject much
money into the banking system as some had expected.
By midday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day
repo rate had climbed a moderate 9 basis points
from last Friday's close to 3.85 percent.
The active 14-day rate dropped 14 basis
points to 4.65 percent, while the one-day rate
fell 16 basis points.
"The market is calm," said a trader at a Chinese city
commercial bank in Shanghai.
Twenty-two IPOs launched in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges were opened to investor subscriptions this week,
locking up around 2 trillion yuan, according to stock analysts'
estimates.
The impact on the interbank money market has been mild as
investors mainly raise funds by selling existing shareholdings.
For example, the overnight pledged repo rate in the
Shanghai bourse climbed as high as 14 percent on Thursday.
TO EASE OR NOT TO EASE?
The December credit data set off alarm bells, showing
shadow banking portion in the total social financing (TSF)
climbed to the highest since January, reversing a shrinking
trend seen in the second half of 2014.
Some traders said if the central bank cut the RRR now, money
injected is more likely to flow into speculative sectors, such
as property, rather than into real economic activity.
As a result, although the market has long anticipated an RRR
cut to set a floor for a slowdown of the world's second-largest
economy, it seems less likely in the short term, they said.
"The central bank probably can wait until the results of the
first-quarter economic performance to decide whether to do it,"
said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
In a sign of official caution over a liquidity loosening,
the People's Bank of China explained on Thursday that its latest
move to adjust the way to measure bank deposits and loans was
not a form of easing, but a reform to improve supervision of
banks' operations.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 2.60 -15.61
7-day repo 3.85 9.17
14-day repo 4.65 -14.44
7-day SHIBOR 3.85 11
*The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday
** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.615 -39
year benchmark *
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.2100 21
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.3150 32
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Instrument RIC Price Weekly change
(pct)
Mar 2015 5 yr 97.41 +0.33
Jun 2015 5 yr 97.89 +0.31
Sep 2015 5 yr 98.28 +0.29
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)