SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese money rates fell
sharply for the second week in a row as the central lowered its
guidance for the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) and
pressure on yuan liquidity from a rising dollar abated.
On Tuesday, the Chinese central bank adjusted its guidance
for the seven-day repo down 10 basis points to 3.55 percent,
following a similar cut on March 17.
At midday on Friday, the volume weighted average yield for
the benchmark seven-day repo was trading at 3.90 percent. For
the week, the seven-day repo was down 31 basis points, following
a 50 point drop the week before.
The 14-day repo was also down for the week but less sharply,
falling 12 basis points to 4.36 percent.
Despite a series of easing measures by the Chinese central
bank since last November, short-term interbank rates had
remained worrying high until the past 10 days.
Analysts cited lower central bank foreign exchange purchases
due to the rising dollar and short-term margin borrowing by
speculators in China's stock market as key reasons pushing
short-rates up.
Several of these factors weighing on liquidity have recently
begun to abate.
The end of subscriptions for a slew of initial public
offerings (IPOs) last week have ensured fresh liquidity flowed
back into the money market, traders said.
"It's easy to borrow money late this week after the IPOs,"
said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank last week in
Shanghai.
Weakness in the dollar following the Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting in mid-March also removed another source
of pressure on yuan liquidity. And greater confidence in banks
creditworthiness following the Ministry of Finance's
announcement of a one trillion yuan ($160.86 billion) local
government debt swap may also be helping ease yields back
down.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates on Feb.
28 in its latest effort to support the economy as momentum
slows, after its first rate cut in more than two years in
November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) in early February.
Money market rates have been slow to follow policy rates
lower, but now appear to be finally heading down.
