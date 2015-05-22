SHANGHAI, May 22 China's money rates barely moved this week after hitting multi-year lows last week and were expected to remain largely stable around the current levels next week, traders said. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 7 basis points from the end of last week to 1.95 percent on a weighted-average basis. The 14-day repo rate was down 19 bps to 2.17 percent, while the overnight repo rate edged down 1 bp at 1.03 percent. Money rates hit their lowest levels since 2010 last week after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest rates on May 10, the third cut in six months, in a bid to boost an economy suffering its slowest growth in a quarter century. "Money market rates are really at low levels now, so the potential for them to fall further will be limited," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "They will move narrowly next week, and possibly for the rest of the second quarter until the PBOC conducts another major policy easing, such as reducing banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or interest rates." The potential for a rebound in money rates were limited by the ample liquidity following earlier RRR cuts in February and April, traders said. They said they saw chances for another RRR cut this quarter, but reckoned a cut in official interest rates during the quarter was unlikely. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.03 -0.97 7-day repo 1.95 7.26 14-day repo 2.17 -18.97 7-day SHIBOR 1.97 0.04 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.07 -18 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.73 +48 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.27 +2 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (weekly, pct) June 2015 5 yr 92.46 -0.32 Sep 2015 5 yr 98.06 -0.22 Dec 2015 5 yr 99.73 -0.05 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Rate liberalisation nears completion, market looks now for guidance - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China's first municipal bond this year prices close to sovereign yields - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - Beijing moves to let markets play more decisive role as economy slows - Lower short-term rates fight deflation, help fuel stock rally DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)