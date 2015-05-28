(Repeats to remove text of earlier story)
SHANGHAI May 28 China's central bank has
drained money from cash-flush financial institutions by selling
them bond repurchase agreements behind closed doors, sources
with direct knowledge said, signaling policymakers' discomfort
with excess liquidity in the financial system.
It is an unusual step, and was partly responsible for
Chinese stocks tumbling over 6 percent on Thursday in their
worst daily decline in four months.
The central bank sold 7-day, 14-day, and 28-day forward
repos to financial institutions in recent days at current market
interest rates, the sources told Reuters, but did not provide
the amounts or name the specific banks.
Forward bond repos involve an exchange in which financial
institutions use their cash on hand to buy short term
repurchase, or "repo", contracts from the central bank that give
a fixed rate of return; reverse repos do the opposite.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not answer calls
seeking comment.
"The market really has too much money," said a trader at an
Asian bank in Shanghai, adding that commercial banks are now
offering cash at rates below 1 percent for overnight contracts
.
Chinese stock markets dropped sharply, reacting to signs of
tightening up on margin financing by brokerages and the
liquidity-drain. The CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.7 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.5 percent.
Beijing has been steadily easing monetary policy, both
lowering guidance rates and directly freeing up cash through
reductions to bank reserve requirements to spur a faltering
economy. The impact of these steps has shown up in the
short-term money market, where the benchmark seven-day repo rate
has slid below 2 percent.
However, economists are concerned that much of the fresh
liquidity flowing into the market through reserve cuts has gone
into feeding a blistering stock market rally, instead of easing
debt costs or spurring fresh productive investment.
Fitch ratings recently estimated that the cost of servicing
China's current debt is equivalent to 15 percent of GDP, more
than double the current economic growth rate.
Because repo issues act as net drains or injections into the
country's money supply, ordinarily the PBOC has issued both
classes of contract during bi-weekly open market operations, in
which it trades repos as a means of managing money rates and
wider market expectations.
However, the PBOC has backed off from open market operations
in 2015, instead relying on more direct but far more opaque
methods of money management in which it deals with banks on a
one-on-one basis.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Lu Jianxin and Pete
Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)