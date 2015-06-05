SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese short term interbank
rates posted their biggest weekly gain since February on Friday,
following media reports that the central bank was draining
short-term liquidity from selected banks through repurchase
agreements (repos).
The benchmark seven-day repo rate was at 2.02
percent by mid-afternoon on Friday, up 8 basis points (bps) for
the week.
The 14-day repo was also up eight bps to 2.36 percent, while
the one-day was up 4 bps to 1.04 percent.
Even after the rise, interbank rates remain at low levels.
Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively
loose by traders.
On May 28, Reuters and other media outlets reported that the
central bank had conducted repos behind the scenes to drain
ample bank liquidity, much of which appears to be finding its
way into the surging stock market.
The People's Bank of China usually issues repo contracts on
a regular basis through open market operations every Tuesday and
Thursday, and so the unannounced repos last week caught the
market off-guard, contributing to a sharp 6 percent stock market
correction on May 28.
Still, analysts saw the move as targeting excess short-term
liquidity specifically, and not a change in stance to a tighter
overall policy regime.
In combination with lower-cost, medium-term loans to banks
through its longer term Pledged Supplementary Lending Facility
(PSL), it instead appears that the central bank is trying to
curb short-term liquidity from being used for speculation while
simultaneously targeting longer-term rates.
"To some extent, this could be seen as a Chinese version
of 'operation twist', as the central bank drained short-term
liquidity, but injected liquidity via targeted long-term
facility," wrote ANZ economists Liu Li-Gang and Zhou Hao on June
2, following a Reuters report on June 1 highlighting lower
lending rates on new PSL loans.
"Operation Twist" was the nickname given to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's strategy in 2011 and 2012 to sell short-term
government bonds and buy long-term ones to push long-term yields
lower.
Longer-term real borrowing rates have remained stubbornly
high in China this year despite three central bank interest rate
cuts since November 2014.
On May 29 HSBC released a report highlighting that their
Monetary Conditions Indicator tightened further in April to
another post crisis low, despite the central bank's aggressive
easing campaign.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 1.04 3.59
7-day repo 2.02 8.30
14-day repo 2.36 7.81
7-day SHIBOR 2.07 9.80
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Jun 2015 96.76 1.11
Sep 2015 96.58 0.43
Dec 2015 98.41 0.22
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in
private placements
- China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to
select banks - sources
- China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore
bond default
- China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep
rising
- China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new
muni debt looms
- Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap
- Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff'
risk
- China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction -
sources
- China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank
market - sources
- China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015
repayments
- China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation
- China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure
- Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets
- China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark
rate spike
DATA POINTS
-
- Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC:
link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t
- Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform
expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on
liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)