By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 26 Chinese money market rates
rose this week on cash calls near the end of the half year and
from subscriptions to a slew of stock initial public offerings
(IPOs), but the rates have stabilised by Friday after the
central bank injected cash into the market, traders said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 35 billion yuan
($5.64 billion) via seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements
on Thursday, its first open market operation since mid-April,
and said it would moderately increase short-term liquidity to
help stabilise expectations of liquidity supply.
Highlighting the tight conditions, China's Ministry of
Finance couldn't completely sell out its nine-month bill
auctioned on Friday, after a similar auction of two-year bonds
also failed to sell out on Wednesday.
The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark
seven-day repo rate stood at 2.90 percent by
midday on Friday, up 17 basis points from the end of last week,
while the one-day rate rose 8 basis points to 1.33
percent. The seven-day rate was relatively stable on the day,
and was last quoted at 3.02 percent, down from 3.11 percent at
Thursday's close.
Traders said the PBOC's decision to resume injecting funds
in open market operations after a nine-week hiatus shows the
bank is moving proactively to offset rising seasonal cash demand
as companies prepare to file their first-half financial reports.
Fears of tighter liquidity have been aggravated by a slew of
IPOs hoovering up funds from the financial system. China's
securities regulator said on Thursday it had approved a new
batch of 28 IPOs after 24 firms just finished subscriptions this
week and last.
Those two factors were blamed for setting off a dramatic
stock market crash the previous week, where benchmark indexes
plunged over 13 percent, and have slumped another 3 percent this
week by midday on Friday.
However, compared with a few market squeeze that hurt the
Chinese markets in 2013, there is no panic in the market this
year as China's monetary policy remains largely loose, traders
said.
"It's not difficult to borrow money," said a dealer at an
Asian bank in Shanghai.
"More than that, the very short-term rates of seven days and
below remain at relatively low levels below 3 percent, meaning
liquidity supply is still ample."
Traders predicted that liquidity conditions in the money
market will begin to ease in the second week of July, with the
benchmark seven-day repo rate falling below 2.5 percent later in
July.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 1.33 7.7
7-day repo 2.9 16.55
14-day repo 3.6 15.61
7-day SHIBOR 2.92 24.7
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.06 -19
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.82 +57
1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.46 +21
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Sep 2015 94.82 -0.19
Dec 2015 95.3 -0.2
Mar 2016 96 +0.01
($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)