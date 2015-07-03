SHANGHAI, July 3 Chinese money market rates were
down the most on the week since mid-May on Friday, following a
net injection of 50 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) into the money
markets through open market operations since Monday.
The central bank issued 85 billion yuan ($13.70 billion) of
reverse repurchase agreements (repos) this week, the most since
early February before the Lunar New Year.
The People's Bank of China also cut its guidance on the
benchmark seven-day repo by 20 basis points to 2.5 percent on
Tuesday.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate was at 2.82
percent by mid-afternoon on Friday, down 11 basis points (bps)
for the week.
The 14-day repo was down 35 bps to 3.25 percent for the
week, while the one-day was up 20 bps to 1.14 percent.
After driving down interbank rates to multi-year lows with a
series of guidance cuts in mid-March and April, the central bank
suspended open market operations for eight straight weeks in May
and early June.
Money rates began rising again in mid-June, however, as
market participants eyed a new round of IPOs and a plunging
stock market - driven in significant part by borrowed cash.
The central bank finally acted to contain rates in the last
two weeks of June, cutting reserve ratio requirements for
selected banks on June 27 and resuming cash injections through
the money markets the week before.
Even after the recent volatility, money rates still remain
quite low by recent standards. At 2.82 percent, the seven-day
repo remains well below its 200-day moving average of 3.48
percent.
Analysts saw the targeted - rather than across the board -
reserve ratio cut as partly a response to still-low money market
rates.
"In its press release, the PBOC suggests overall interbank
liquidity is still ample", wrote Merrill Lynch economists
Xiaojia Zhi and Sylvia Sheng in a June 28 research report
following the ratio cut.
"Excess reserves could be RMB 3 trillion and money market
rates are still low even though IPOs squeezed short-term
liquidity."
Nonetheless analysts say that further easing measures are
still needed, as real activity remains weak and borrowing costs
remain high for many firms, despite some tentative signs of
bottoming in the industrial and real estate sectors.
"Despite the recent interest rate cut and targeted RRR cut,
we believe the risk of further monetary easing is on the rise,
in view of high funding cost in real terms", wrote Helen Qiao,
chief Greater China economist at Morgan Stanley in a note.
China has now cut benchmark lending rates by a total of 115
basis points since November, on top of a total of a 150 basis
point cut in system-wide reserve requirements.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 1.14 -19.55
7-day repo 2.82 -10.67
14-day repo 3.25 -35.13
7-day SHIBOR 2.80 -11.90
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Sep 2015 96.28 0.37
Dec 2015 98.04 0.32
Mar 2015 98.51 0.03
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 6.2051 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)