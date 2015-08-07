By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 7 China's fledgling municipal bond market is showing increasing signs of stress after a provincial bond market auction went undersubscribed for the first time in four years. One auction of 10-year bonds by the northeastern province of Liaoning failed to sell out on Friday and yields on other auctions by the province rose by between 20 and 29 basis points from an auction by the Xinjiang ethnic autonomous region on Thursday. Beijing revamped its bond market in 2014, allowing local governments to issue such bonds directly. It followed up by launching a massive local debt swap that exchanged high-yielding local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt for the new municipal bonds. Average muni bond yields have been rising since May. The average yield for seven-year municipal bonds, which in May were trading only 20 basis points above the sovereign rate, had by end-July opened up a 50 basis point gap above treasuries and were trading in line with policy bank debt. Analysts have flagged China's recent move to further open the domestic bond market to international capital as a response in part to lukewarm demand, especially from non-bank clients, for new municipal debt, whose issuance could reach more than 2 trillion yuan ($322 billion) this year. "The scale of the debt swap is such that demand from onshore investors may not be sufficient to meet the substantial increase in government bond supply," said Saifeng Mao, an associate director at Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong. However, the stress has not translated into the broader money market, where rates remained relatively stable and accommodative, with the benchmark seven-day repo money rate losing a few basis points to 2.42 percent. That marks a return to the multi-year lows of May, when the repo rate dipped below 2 percent for a time thanks to aggressive monetary easing by the central bank. China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell by $42.5 billion in July to $3.65 trillion, central bank data showed on Friday, the sharpest monthly drop since March amid signs of capital outflows. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.53 7.29 7-day repo 2.42 -1.49 14-day repo 2.54 -12.45 7-day SHIBOR 2.45 -5.6 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 97.04 -0.01 Dec 2015 98.89 0.04 Mar 2015 99.30 0.00 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Alan Raybould)