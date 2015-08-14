SHANGHAI, Aug 14 China's short-term funding costs climbed slightly this week as Tuesday's unexpected devaluation of the yuan tightened liquidity in the money market, traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was trading at 2.45 percent by midday on Friday, up 3.15 basis points from the close last Friday, while the one-day repo was up 8.86 basis points to 1.62 percent. "The depreciation of the yuan has a strong and immediate impact on the liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, explaining that as investors exchange the yuan for foreign currencies, liquidity is tightened. China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday after depreciated 3 percent from Tuesday to Thursday in a central bank engineered devaluation. The central bank sought to soothe investors at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, saying that there was no reason for the yuan to fall further given the country's strong economic fundamentals. While the devaluation has sparked some worries over possible capital outflows, traders said they believed the central bank was unlikely to conduct fresh monetary easing immediately. "I don't see the necessity for another easing step right now, in particular after the central bank has reassured the market that this round of yuan depreciation is largely over," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. "Besides, the money market overall has enough liquidity." As an indication of enough funds in the money market, the benchmark seven-day repo rate has generally headed lower since hitting a recent peak of 2.92 percent on June 26. Even after this week's rise, it remains 47 basis points lower than that peak, thanks in part to a net 55 billion yuan ($8.59 billion) injection over the past seven weeks through the central bank's open market operations. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.62 8.86 7-day repo 2.45 3.15 14-day repo 2.52 -0.38 7-day SHIBOR 2.50 4.2 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 96.59 0.10 Dec 2015 98.39 0.11 Mar 2015 98.92 0.17 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3997 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)