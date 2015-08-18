SHANGHAI, Aug 18 China's primary money rates rose slightly on Tuesday as tighter liquidity conditions offset an increased fund injection into the market by the central bank, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 120 billion yuan ($18.77 billion) into the money market in its regular open market operations on Tuesday, the largest injection since the week of February 9. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.4906 percent at midday, up 0.77 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to 2.5310 percent, up 1.40 basis points. Money market liquidity has tightened since late May after months of intervention by the PBOC in the foreign exchange market in which state banks sold dollars on behalf of the central bank to keep the yuan stable, traders said. "In recent months, central bank intervention in the forex market has drained some yuan liquidity from the money market," said a trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "To compensate for the loss of liquidity, the PBOC stepped up fund injection today. The trend is likely to continue in the near term," he said. China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net $38.9 billion in foreign exchange in July, the biggest sales on record, the latest PBOC data shows, indicating big capital outflows as well as suspected intervention to prop up the exchange rate. The PBOC surprised markets last Tuesday by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent, which sparked sharp selling that forced it to come back into the market later in the week through state banks to stabilise the currency. In money trading on Tuesday, the overnight rate was up 2.81 basis points to 1.7212 percent and the 14-day repo added nearly 3 basis points to 2.5954 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt stayed flat at 100.98. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7212 1.6931 +2.81 0.00 Seven-day 2.4906 2.4829 +0.77 0.00 14-day 2.5954 2.5660 +2.94 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.2700 0.5050 +76.50 89,958.10 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.5900 1.1000 +49.00 15,576.90 PO=SS> 14-day 1.6550 1.5000 +15.50 1,171.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7300 1.6800 +5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4900 2.4800 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5800 2.5600 +2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7450 1.7010 +4.40 Seven-day 2.5310 2.5170 +1.40 Three-month 3.0930 3.0910 +0.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.7667 -0.2333 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.41 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)