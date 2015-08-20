By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 20 China's short-term funding
costs rose marginally on Thursday as regulators made a slew of
fund injections into the money market, offsetting a liquidity
shortage traders say stems partly from the central bank's
intervention in the foreign exchange market.
Regulators appear to be unwilling to immediately take
another major monetary policy easing measure, such as a cut in
banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) or in interest rates.
Traders say that past such steps have put China into a
"liquidity trap" in which long-term fund injections become less
and less effective to boost the economy due to weak demand.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.56
percent in late morning trade, up a moderate 2.19 basis points
from the previous day's closing average rate.
The one-day repo was up 1.77 basis points to
1.78 percent and the 14-day repo was up 3.28
basis points to 2.66 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 120 billion yuan
($18.77 billion) into the money market on Thursday. This meant
that its open market operations this week injected a net 150
billion yuan.
A day earlier, the central bank lent 110 billion yuan via
its medium lending facility (MLF) to 14 banks..
And the Ministry of Finance will auction 60 billion yuan of
three-month deposits to banks next Tuesday.
"These injections imply that regulators are reluctant to use
stronger monetary tools such as an RRR cut," said a trader at a
Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"However, stronger tools are not excluded from monetary
policy choices, and they could still be used if the economy
shows further signs of weakness."
Money market liquidity has tightened since late May partly
because of months of intervention by the PBOC in the foreign
exchange market in which state banks sold dollars on behalf of
the central bank to keep the yuan stable.
The central bank and commercial banks sold a net $38.9
billion in foreign exchange in July, the biggest sales on
record, indicating intervention to prop up the exchange rate as
well as capital outflows.
On Aug. 11, the PBOC surprised markets by devaluing the yuan
by nearly 2 percent. That sparked sharp selling which forced the
central bank to come back into the market later in the week
through state banks to stabilise the currency.
In the latest sign of a sharp slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, the ministry of finance posted data on
Wednesday showing that profits at China's state-owned
non-financial firms fell 2.3 percent in the first seven months
from a year ago, quickening from a 0.1 percent decline in the
first half.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.7944 1.7767 +1.77 0.00
Seven-day 2.5551 2.5332 +2.19 0.00
14-day 2.6931 2.6603 +3.28 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 1.4450 0.7400 +70.50 93,795.60
Seven-day 1.5550 1.0400 +51.50 12,255.40
14-day 1.6700 1.5000 +17.00 1,154.90
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.7700 1.7300 +4.00
Seven-day 2.5200 2.4900 +3.00
14-day 2.6600 2.5800 +8.00
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.8300 1.7880 +4.20
Seven-day 2.5860 2.5460 +4.00
Three-month 3.0930 3.0940 -0.10
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 1.7667 -23.33
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.8500 +85
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)