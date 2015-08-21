SHANGHAI, Aug 21 China's primary money rates were mixed on
Friday as investor confidence in the market recovered slightly following large
fund injections by the central bank earlier in the week.
Liquidity conditions have tightened over the past 10 days, however, and
traders said that they expect another major easing move by the central bank
soon.
"We experienced a difficult week," said a trader at a city commercial bank
in Shanghai.
"Basically it is impossible to buy overnight repos in the first two days.
The MLF (medium-term lending facility) and injections managed to ease the
market, but more importantly, these movements relieved investors and major
banks. Some major banks began to provide funds this morning."
In the aftermath of China's surprise yuan devaluation on Aug. 11, market
watchers have become concerned that investors were shifting rapidly out of yuan
assets and into dollars, pressuring yuan liquidity and the money market. Tighter
liquidity may also have been a factor in this week's large equity market
sell-off. Following a partial recovery earlier in August,
China's benchmark CSI 300 equity index was down 11 percent on the week
by Friday afternoon.
The volume-weighted benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate
, considered the best indicator of short-term liquidity conditions
in China, rose 11 basis points from August 11 to August 20, finally hitting 2.58
percent on Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the central bank acted to address liquidity
concerns, lending 110 billion yuan to 14 banks through its medium-term lending
facility and injecting 120 billion yuan into money markets through open market
operations. The central bank's open market injection of 150 billion yuan this
week was the largest since early February.
The seven-day repo finally responded on Friday, and was trading at 2.5475
percent by late morning, down a moderate 3.26 basis points from the previous
day's closing average rate.
Nonetheless, liquidity is still under pressure due to client dollar demand,
and real borrowing rates remain elevated further down the yield curve. Traders
expect more easing measures soon.
"The central bank is discreet," said a trader at a commercial bank in
Beijing. "They have to take potential yuan devaluation and economic pressures in
the next half year into consideration. But once the direct injections are not
able to offset the liquidity shortfall sufficiently, the central bank has to cut
interest rates."
The one-day repo was up 0.99 basis point at 1.82 percent
against Thursday's close and the 14-day repo was up 1.75 basis
points at 2.71 percent.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to
2.5990 percent, up 1.30 basis points from the previous close.
The spread in the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign
debt rose 0.47 percent to 105.16.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.8188 1.8089 +0.99 0.00
Seven-day 2.5475 2.5801 -3.26 0.00
14-day 2.7113 2.6938 +1.75 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 1.5000 1.9350 -43.50 100,407.6
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 1.5900 1.2200 +37.00 22,085.50
PO=SS>
14-day 1.6200 1.5650 +5.50 938.90
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.8100 1.7700 +4.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.5900 2.5200 +7.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.7000 2.6600 +4.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.8470 1.8300 +1.70
Seven-day 2.5990 2.5860 +1.30
Three-month 3.0900 3.0930 -0.30
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)