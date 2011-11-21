* Outstanding FX purchase position down for 1st time in 4
years
* Sparks caution that yuan cash flowing into market will
slow
* Market worries policy may be eased later than expected
* Benchmark seven-day repo rate jumps 51 basis points
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 21 China's money market
rates jumped across the board on Monday as central bank data
showed that foreign capital may have flowed out of China for the
first time in four years, traders said.
The outstanding "Position for Forex Purchase" fell by 24.9
billion yuan ($3.9 billion) to 25.5 trillion yuan in October,
latest data issued by the People's Bank of China showed.
The position reflects a large part of China's yuan monetary
base derived from purchases of foreign capital inflows by the
PBOC and major Chinese financial institutions and is a key
source of liquidity supply in China's money market.
The last time that there was a drop in the outstanding
position was December 2007.
"Monday's FX purchase position figures sparked worries of a
possible capital outflow, and fears that the money market may
lose a main source of liquidity supply," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"The market is also jittery that the government's monetary
policy easing may come later than expected."
The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate
jumped 51 basis points to 4.2178 percent at midday
from 3.7072 percent at Friday's close.
The overnight repo rate was up at 3.6226
percent from 3.4369 percent while the 14-day repo rate
jumped to 4.2961 percent from 4.0085 percent.
OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
To keep China's yuan exchange rate largely
stable, the PBOC has bought the bulk of foreign exchange inflows
generated by trade surplus, foreign investment and possible
speculative inflows since the late 1990s, resulting in an
injection of yuan base money into the market.
The PBOC soaks up excess yuan cash in the system mainly via
open market operations to prevent the money from flowing into
the economy and fuelling inflation.
As inflationary pressures flared up, the central bank
ushered in a new cycle of monetary tightening in October last
year. But more recently since July, the PBOC appears to have
stopped tightening steps amid signs of another global economic
recession, mainly driven by the euro zone debt crisis.
Expectations that China may soon relax its monetary policy
have gained momentum recently, prompting the PBOC to check
excessive hopes of an immediate policy easing.
The PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan from the
market last week compared with a net injection of 67 billion
yuan the week before.
The market now believes the pace of a government monetary
policy easing may be slower than it had expected, although it
still expects the central bank to gradually ease policy,
possibly with a loosening of liquidity controls late this year,
followed by interest rate cuts next year.
China's interest rate swaps were little changed at midday,
with the curve remaining relatively flat as a lack of cash flow
kept the one-year IRS at a high level, traders said.
One-year IRS, a gauge of short-term liquidity,
ended the morning up 6 bps at 3.12 percent. The benchmark
five-year IRS was flat at 3.24 percent while the
10-year IRS fell 4 bps to 3.29 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.2178 3.7072 + 51.06
7-day SHIBOR 4.2092 3.6994 + 50.98
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.35 Yuan)