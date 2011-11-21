* Outstanding FX purchase position down for 1st time in 4 years

* Sparks caution that yuan cash flowing into market will slow

* Market worries policy may be eased later than expected

* Benchmark seven-day repo rate jumps 51 basis points

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 China's money market rates jumped across the board on Monday as central bank data showed that foreign capital may have flowed out of China for the first time in four years, traders said.

The outstanding "Position for Forex Purchase" fell by 24.9 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) to 25.5 trillion yuan in October, latest data issued by the People's Bank of China showed.

The position reflects a large part of China's yuan monetary base derived from purchases of foreign capital inflows by the PBOC and major Chinese financial institutions and is a key source of liquidity supply in China's money market.

The last time that there was a drop in the outstanding position was December 2007.

"Monday's FX purchase position figures sparked worries of a possible capital outflow, and fears that the money market may lose a main source of liquidity supply," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"The market is also jittery that the government's monetary policy easing may come later than expected."

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate jumped 51 basis points to 4.2178 percent at midday from 3.7072 percent at Friday's close.

The overnight repo rate was up at 3.6226 percent from 3.4369 percent while the 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.2961 percent from 4.0085 percent.

OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS

To keep China's yuan exchange rate largely stable, the PBOC has bought the bulk of foreign exchange inflows generated by trade surplus, foreign investment and possible speculative inflows since the late 1990s, resulting in an injection of yuan base money into the market.

The PBOC soaks up excess yuan cash in the system mainly via open market operations to prevent the money from flowing into the economy and fuelling inflation.

As inflationary pressures flared up, the central bank ushered in a new cycle of monetary tightening in October last year. But more recently since July, the PBOC appears to have stopped tightening steps amid signs of another global economic recession, mainly driven by the euro zone debt crisis.

Expectations that China may soon relax its monetary policy have gained momentum recently, prompting the PBOC to check excessive hopes of an immediate policy easing.

The PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan from the market last week compared with a net injection of 67 billion yuan the week before.

The market now believes the pace of a government monetary policy easing may be slower than it had expected, although it still expects the central bank to gradually ease policy, possibly with a loosening of liquidity controls late this year, followed by interest rate cuts next year.

China's interest rate swaps were little changed at midday, with the curve remaining relatively flat as a lack of cash flow kept the one-year IRS at a high level, traders said.

One-year IRS, a gauge of short-term liquidity, ended the morning up 6 bps at 3.12 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.24 percent while the 10-year IRS fell 4 bps to 3.29 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2178 3.7072 + 51.06 7-day SHIBOR 4.2092 3.6994 + 50.98 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)