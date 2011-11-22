* PBOC operations given no signal of immediate easing

* Fears over cash supply linger partly on capital outflow

* Tight liquidity to persist up to end of November

* 7-day repo rate jumps 19 bps to highest this month

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's money market rates rose across the board again on Tuesday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate adding 19 basis points to its highest this month, as the central bank's open market operations gave no signal of an immediate policy easing.

The People's Bank of China drained 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, a sign that it did not want to leave too much cash in the market, traders said.

Last week, the PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan from the market, reversing a net injection over the previous two weeks, as it acted to cool excessive expectations of an immediate monetary policy relaxation.

PBOC data on Monday showed possible rare capital outflows in October when jitters over the global economy prompted some investors to withdraw speculative funds, sparking worries of the removal of a major source of yuan liquidity supply for China's money market, traders said.

"Most banks are borrowing money this week amid increasing worries of a shortfall of cash," said a dealer at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The situation is unlikely to change much at least until the end of November."

The weighted average seven-day repo rate rose to 4.4085 percent at midday from 4.2217 percent at Monday's close, reaching its highest level since Oct. 31.

The overnight repo rate was up at 3.8498 percent from 3.6262 percent while the 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.8292 percent from 4.2522 percent.

PBOC TAKES BACK INITIATIVE

China's interest rate swaps edged lower at midday, with the curve remaining relatively flat as a lack of cash flow kept the one-year IRS at a high level, traders said.

One-year IRS, a gauge of short-term liquidity, slipped 1 bp to 3.08 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS and 10-year IRS both fell 3 bps to 3.17 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively.

Money market rates have recently reflected a growing view that the government will start to ease monetary policy in coming months as global growth slows and domestic inflation eases.

Aiming to take back the initiative to guide monetary policy expectations, the PBOC has stepped up draining funds in its open market operations since last week.

Signs are now that China's policy emphasis will be laid on being fiscally pro-active but monetarily prudent in the near term, analysts believe.

As inflationary pressures flared up, the central bank ushered in a new cycle of monetary tightening in October last year. But since July, the PBOC appears to have stopped tightening steps amid signs of another global recession driven mainly by the euro zone debt crisis.

The market now believes the pace of government monetary policy easing may be slower than previously expected, although it still expects the central bank to gradually ease policy, possibly by loosening liquidity controls late this year followed by interest rate cuts next year.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4085 4.2217 + 18.68 7-day SHIBOR 4.4117 4.2092 + 20.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)