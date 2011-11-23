* PBOC lowers required reserve ratios for 5 rural banks
* HSBC flash PMI shows China factories' activity weak
* Goverment yet to give signs of overall menetary easing
* Benchmark five-year IRS drops 8 basis points
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 23 China's interest rate
swaps flattened sharply on Wednesday after the central bank cut
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for five rural banks and the
HSBC preliminary manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
showed Chinese factories battled with their weakest activity in
32 months in November.
The market has bet that the People's Bank of China will soon
loosen monetary policy, but the central bank has acted to cool
down excessive hopes of an immediate easing.
Some analysts believe that China's emphasis will
be on being fiscally pro-active and prudent in monetary policy
in the near term, although the policy trend in the longer term
will still depend on how the economy is performing.
"There are no signs that the PBOC is relaxing overall
monetary policy immediately," said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the partial RRR cut and the
flash PMI data have offered some fodder for speculation."
One-year IRS fell 8 bps to 3.01 percent, the
benchmark five-year IRS dropped 8 bps to 3.02
percent and 10-year IRS lost 13 bps to 3.13
percent.
The PBOC cut RRR for five rural banks in the eastern
province of Zhejiang -- a cradle of private enterprise -- as
part of long-standing efforts to support the rural economy, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
And China's factory sector shrank in November as new orders
slumped, according to the HSBC flash PMI, reviving worries that
China may be skidding towards an economic hard landing and
fuelling global recession fears.
"Growth is set to overtake inflation as Beijing policy
makers' top policy concern," said Qu Hongbin, economist at HSBC
in a research note commenting on the flash PMI.
"The key worry here is that the full impact of the global
exports slow down hits before the impact of Beijing's recent
tightening measures has completely lifted from domestic
manufacturing demand," he said, adding, however, that the case
for China's path to a soft-landing remained strong.
China's money market rates were mixed after steep falls over
the past week, which came after the PBOC's open market
operations gave no sign of an immediate policy easing.
The weighted average seven-day repo rate edged
down to 4.3473 percent at midday from 4.4138 percent at
Tuesday's close, which was its highest level since Oct. 31.
The overnight repo rate was up at 3.9753
percent from 3.8511 percent while the 14-day repo rate
rose to 4.8942 percent from 4.8215 percent.
The PBOC drained 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) from the
money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on
Tuesday, a sign that it did not want to leave too much cash in
the market, traders said.
Last week, the PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan
from the market, reversing a net injection over the previous two
weeks, as it acted to cool hopes of an immediate policy easing.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.3473 4.4138 - 6.65
7-day SHIBOR 4.3325 4.4117 - 7.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.36 Yuan)