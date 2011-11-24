* PBOC denies reports that it cut RRR for selective banks
* Market leads c.bank in forecasting policy easing
* Slowing global, domestic economy seen paving way for
easing
* Five-year IRS at 2.93 pct, effectively breaching 3 pct
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 24 China's interest rate
swaps dropped again on Thursday, with the benchmark five-year
IRS effectively breaking through a main barrier at 3 percent, as
the market shrugged off caution from the central bank that it
had not eased monetary policy.
The People's Bank of China was quoted as saying on Thursday
that a recent move to revise bank reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) for several rural banks did not amount to a cut in their
reserve requirements.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that the PBOC had cut
the RRR for five banks in the eastern province of Zhejiang, a
centre for private enterprise, by 50 basis points to 16 percent
to support the rural economy.
Some investors had speculated that the adjustment was part
of a government campaign to relax monetary policy in some
quarters of the economy. The talk gained traction after a
manufacturing survey showed output at a 32-month low in
November.
The market has bet that the PBOC will loosen monetary policy
in the past few weeks, but the central bank has acted to cool
down hopes of an immediate easing.
"Investors continue to factor in an expected PBOC policy
easing in coming months no matter what the central bank says,"
said a trader at a Chinese stock brokerage in Shanghai.
"The idea is that a slowing global and Chinese economy will
eventually enforce a monetary policy relaxation."
The five-year IRS fell 3 bps to 2.93 percent
after it fell below support at Wednesday's close for the first
time since October last year, when the PBOC launched a new cycle
of monetary tightening to fight runaway inflation.
One-year IRS dropped 5 bps to 2.91 percent
while the 10-year IRS lost 2 bps to 3.04 percent.
China's money market rates staged a correction after steep
rises over the past week as the PBOC is injecting money into the
market via open market operations this week.
The central bank refrained from draining money via
government bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, and is on
course to end the week with a net injection of 22 billion yuan
($3.5 billion) into the market.
Last week, the PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan
from the market, reversing a net injection over the previous two
weeks, as it acted to cool hopes of an immediate policy easing,
and that had pushed up money market rates to very high levels.
The weighted average seven-day repo rate fell
to 4.1370 percent at midday from 4.3513 percent at Wednesday's
close. The overnight repo rate was down at 3.9568
percent from 3.9769 percent while the 14-day repo rate
dropped to 4.7059 percent from 4.8960 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.1370 4.3513 - 21.43
7-day SHIBOR 4.1050 4.3325 - 22.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.36 Yuan)