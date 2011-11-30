* Benchmark five-year IRS drop 62 basis points in Nov
* Monetary easing hopes ebb after surge earlier in Nov
* Government signals no monetary easing, only fiscal easing
* Benchmark money market rate jumps on end-month cash call
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 China's interest rate
swaps were little changed on Wednesday but are headed for a
plunge in November amid expectations that the government may
soon ease its monetary policy to help fight an economic slowdown
partially propelled by global weakness.
Reflecting market sentiment, a Reuters poll this week showed
analysts believe China will start lowering banks' reserve
requirements as early as December in a sharp turnaround of its
monetary policy that underscores the rising slowdown risk faced
by the world's second-largest economy.
The People's Bank of China, however, has not given any signs
that the government is easing monetary policy, although the
Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for the country's
treasury, appears to be injecting funds into the market in
evidence of a relaxation of fiscal policy, traders said.
"The market appeared to be too optimistic over the prospect
of a monetary policy easing earlier this month, but sentiment
appears to have stabilised this week," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
Indeed, the five-year IRS remained unchanged at
3.00 percent at midday on Wednesday but they are still heading
for a 62 basis-point slump in November.
The 10-year IRS edged up 1 bp at 3.10 percent
but are still set to tumble 57 bps this month. One-year IRS
were flat at 2.97 percent, on course to fall a
similar 57 bps in the month.
China's benchmark money market rate, the weighted average
seven-day repo rate, jumped to 3.9732 percent at
midday from 3.6663 percent at Tuesday's close as banks needed
money to meet a regulatory requirement for loan-and-desposit
ratios at the end of a month.
Other tenors were mixed. The shortest overnight repo rate
edged up to 3.4349 percent from 3.4164 percent
while the 14-day repo rate fell to 4.4134 percent
from 4.6503 percent.
Money market rates have generally fallen in November, with
the seven-day repo rate plunging about 100 bps, as market
liquidity conditions improved due to inflows from the Ministry
of Finance.
Among other injections, the ministry surprised the market by
selling a combined 120 billion yuan of deposits this month,
totalling the amount it sold over four months from July to
October.
Yet, the PBOC, the central bank, has signalled the
government is not ready to fully free liquidity controls.
It drained 10 billion yuan through repos and mopped up
another 15 billion yuan by selling bills in its open market
operations on Tuesday.
A total of 2 billion yuan in central bank bills are due to
mature this week, meaning the PBOC is already on course to drain
a net amount of money from the market this week. It will conduct
the other regular weekly open market operations on Thursday.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9732 3.6663 + 30.69
7-day SHIBOR 3.9642 3.6375 + 32.67
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.38 Yuan)