By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 2 China's money market rates
fell on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate slumping
28 basis points, as banks have become more willing to lend amid
improving liquidity prospects after the central bank cut banks'
reserve requirements.
Cash flow has also improved after the end of November - a
time when banks typically need more money to meet regulatory
requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios.
"Market sentiment has reversed after the announcement of the
RRR cut. Everybody appears more willing to lend," said a dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "In addition, money
market liquidity is typically more ample at the beginning of the
month."
The weighted average seven-day repo rate
tumbled to 3.7010 percent at midday from 3.9866 percent at
Thursday's close.
The shortest overnight repo rate edged lower
to 2.9866 percent from 2.9891 percent while the 14-day repo rate
plunged to 3.5355 percent from 4.2063 percent.
In an apparent move to shore up a slowing economy, the
People's Bank of China unveiled a 50-basis-point cut in bank
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) late on Wednesday, which will
inject nearly 400 billion yuan ($63 billion) into the banking
system when it takes effect next week.
Once the central bank starts the new cycle of monetary
easing, it is unlikely to stop it any time soon, traders
believe, with many of them expecting another RRR cut as early as
in January.
Most of China's interest rate swaps continued dropping, with
the benchmark five-year IRS having now slumped 83 basis points
since the start of November, first buoyed by expectations of a
government monetary easing and then by the RRR cut.
Steep falls, however, mean that IRS should have limited room
to fall further, in particular, the market expects that the PBOC
will not cut interest rates at least for the rest of this year.
The benchmark five-year IRS dropped 4 bps on
Friday to 2.79 percent at midday. The 10-year IRS
inched up 1 bp to 2.89 percent but the one-year IRS
fell 5 bps to 2.70 percent.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7010 3.9827 - 28.17
7-day SHIBOR 3.6446 3.9717 - 32.71
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.36 Yuan)