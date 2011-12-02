* Banks lend more amid optimism over policy easing * More cash flows in after the end of November * Benchmark 7-day repo rate dives 28 bps * IRS continue falling but downside may be limited By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 2 China's money market rates fell on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate slumping 28 basis points, as banks have become more willing to lend amid improving liquidity prospects after the central bank cut banks' reserve requirements. Cash flow has also improved after the end of November - a time when banks typically need more money to meet regulatory requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios. "Market sentiment has reversed after the announcement of the RRR cut. Everybody appears more willing to lend," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "In addition, money market liquidity is typically more ample at the beginning of the month." The weighted average seven-day repo rate tumbled to 3.7010 percent at midday from 3.9866 percent at Thursday's close. The shortest overnight repo rate edged lower to 2.9866 percent from 2.9891 percent while the 14-day repo rate plunged to 3.5355 percent from 4.2063 percent. In an apparent move to shore up a slowing economy, the People's Bank of China unveiled a 50-basis-point cut in bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) late on Wednesday, which will inject nearly 400 billion yuan ($63 billion) into the banking system when it takes effect next week. Once the central bank starts the new cycle of monetary easing, it is unlikely to stop it any time soon, traders believe, with many of them expecting another RRR cut as early as in January. Most of China's interest rate swaps continued dropping, with the benchmark five-year IRS having now slumped 83 basis points since the start of November, first buoyed by expectations of a government monetary easing and then by the RRR cut. Steep falls, however, mean that IRS should have limited room to fall further, in particular, the market expects that the PBOC will not cut interest rates at least for the rest of this year. The benchmark five-year IRS dropped 4 bps on Friday to 2.79 percent at midday. The 10-year IRS inched up 1 bp to 2.89 percent but the one-year IRS fell 5 bps to 2.70 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7010 3.9827 - 28.17 7-day SHIBOR 3.6446 3.9717 - 32.71 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.36 Yuan)