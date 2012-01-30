* 7-day repo rate rises 14 bps to 4.36 pct * Maturing reverse repos spark worries * PBOC may skip bills sales this week By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 30 China's lending rates were mixed on Monday, with the key repo rate inching higher as reverse repos conducted last week to meet cash shortages are due to mature. Dealers said market liquidity was improving as cash flowed back to the banking system after the Lunar New Year holiday but market players remained cautious as this was being countered by reverse repos maturing this week. "When the reverse repos mature, money will return to the central bank, so we are trading cautiously," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Dealers also said month-end factors also made investors cautious, but this situation could change in early February. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 14.24 basis points to 4.3594 percent from 4.2170 percent at the close on Jan. 20, the last trading day before the week-long Lunar New Year celebration. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.8656 percent from 3.2901 percent and the 14-day repo rate was up at 4.8434 percent from 4.0858 percent. The central bank also sent a signal about market conditions after traders said it had not asked banks about their demand for bills this week, meaning it could skip routine bill auctions. But this move also sparked expectations that the central bank might be taking a cautious approach to cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), analysts said. "The central bank may not have a strong intention to cut the RRR so early," said Liu Dongliang, senior analyst at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen. "I think the mean reason is the CPI number, which could still hover around a high level in the first quarter." One-year IRS were quoted at 3.02 percent at midday on Monday, higher than 2.99 percent on Jan. 20, while benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.00. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3594 4.2170 +14.24 7-day SHIBOR 4.3463 4.2308 +11.55 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)