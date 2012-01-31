* 7-day repo rate falls 2.88 bps to 4.3270 pct * Maturing reverse repos has little impact on liquidity * Analyst expects central bank may cut RRR as early as in Q1 By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 31 China's lending rates were mixed on Tuesday, with the key repo rate inching lower as the maturing of reverse repos had little impact amid relatively ample liquidity. Dealers said cash repatriation from retailers and individuals to commercial banks after the one-week long holiday had helped market liquidity. "Market liquidity is not too bad these days, so the impact of the reverse repo was also not big," said a dealer at a Chinese Bank in Shanghai. "After Thursday's reverse repos mature, money rates still have potential to fall further." The People's Bank of China injected a total of 352 billion yuan ($55.60 billion) into the market the week before the Lunar New Year, which is due to mature this week. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 2.88 basis points to 4.3270 percent from 4.3558 percent at the close on Monday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.9701 percent from 2.8576 percent and the 14-day repo rate was up at 4.9843 percent from 4.8465 percent. Liquidity will also be cushioned by the central bank's suspension of this week's bill sales and 28-day repo. E Yongjian, an analyst at Bank of Communications in Shanghai, said: "By skipping bill sales, the central bank may send a signal that it will opt for open market operations in the near term to loosen liquidity in the market. "But I think there is little scope left for the central bank to keep skipping bill auctions in the coming months and it will have to rely more on drastic tools, such as reserve requirements to manage liquidity, as foreign exchange purchase positions keep dropping in recent months." In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) held steady on relatively ample liquidity and as traders adopted a wait-and-see attitude on whether banks reserve requirements would be cut. E Yongjian said he expected the central bank may cut RRR as early as the first quarter to inject more cash ínto the market. One-year IRS were quoted at 3.03 percent at midday, unchanged from Monday's close, while benchmark five-year IRS were steady at 2.99 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3270 4.3558 -2.88 7-day SHIBOR 4.3142 4.3463 -3.21 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)