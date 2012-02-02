* 7-day repo rate rises 1.97 bps to 4.3315 pct
* Central bank drains 351 billion yuan from market
* Analyst expects 1st RRR cut may happen in March
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 2 China's interest rate
swaps edged lower on Thursday, with the curve returning to
normal after a period of inversion as ample market liquidity
offset the impact of reverse repos maturing.
Dealers said the reverse repos had little impact on market
liquidity, but expectations of a further loosening in conditions
caused the short-term IRS to fall below the long-term rate.
One-year IRS dipped to 3.14 percent by midday,
lower than 3.21 percent for the benchmark five-year IRS
.
The People's Bank of China conducted a net drain of 351
billion yuan ($55.66 billion) from the banking system this week,
but retailers and individuals returning cash to commercial banks
after a week-long holiday offset the impact.
"Funding in the market is quite ample for now after the past
month-end and holiday," said a dealer at an Asian bank in
Shanghai. "We expect the situation could last for a while."
But the five-year IRS rate has risen about 25 pips since the
Lunar New Year Holiday due to uncertainty over policy moves,
such as whether banks' reserve requirement ratio would be cut.
Dealers and analysts said the central bank's inaction had
hurt market confidence and higher-than-expected factory data
also reduced the possibility of further aggressive policy
changes.
But Wee-Khoon Chong, a strategist at Societe General, said
that he still expected four RRR cuts this year and the first one
could happen in March.
"Unless there is a significant positive turnaround of
China's data especially on inflation, we see little fundamental
reason for the market to write off expectations of further
easing in the coming months," he said.
In the money market, the benchmark weighted-average
seven-day bond repurchase rate fell two basis
points to 4.3315 percent from 4.3512 percent at the close on
Wednesday.
The shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose
to 2.9733 percent from 2.9696 percent, and the 14-day repo rate
was up at 5.0041 percent from 4.9716 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.3315 4.3512 -1.97
7-day SHIBOR 4.3267 4.3567 -3.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)