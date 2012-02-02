* 7-day repo rate rises 1.97 bps to 4.3315 pct * Central bank drains 351 billion yuan from market * Analyst expects 1st RRR cut may happen in March By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 2 China's interest rate swaps edged lower on Thursday, with the curve returning to normal after a period of inversion as ample market liquidity offset the impact of reverse repos maturing. Dealers said the reverse repos had little impact on market liquidity, but expectations of a further loosening in conditions caused the short-term IRS to fall below the long-term rate. One-year IRS dipped to 3.14 percent by midday, lower than 3.21 percent for the benchmark five-year IRS . The People's Bank of China conducted a net drain of 351 billion yuan ($55.66 billion) from the banking system this week, but retailers and individuals returning cash to commercial banks after a week-long holiday offset the impact. "Funding in the market is quite ample for now after the past month-end and holiday," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "We expect the situation could last for a while." But the five-year IRS rate has risen about 25 pips since the Lunar New Year Holiday due to uncertainty over policy moves, such as whether banks' reserve requirement ratio would be cut. Dealers and analysts said the central bank's inaction had hurt market confidence and higher-than-expected factory data also reduced the possibility of further aggressive policy changes. But Wee-Khoon Chong, a strategist at Societe General, said that he still expected four RRR cuts this year and the first one could happen in March. "Unless there is a significant positive turnaround of China's data especially on inflation, we see little fundamental reason for the market to write off expectations of further easing in the coming months," he said. In the money market, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell two basis points to 4.3315 percent from 4.3512 percent at the close on Wednesday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.9733 percent from 2.9696 percent, and the 14-day repo rate was up at 5.0041 percent from 4.9716 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3315 4.3512 -1.97 7-day SHIBOR 4.3267 4.3567 -3.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)