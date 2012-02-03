* 7-day repo rate dives 97.71 bps to 3.3541 pct * Dealers cite ample market liquidity * Lower open market maturities, payment of RRR make cautious By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's money rates slumped on Friday due to improved liquidity as pressure eased after a large amount of reverse repurchase agreements matured on Thursday. A total of 352 billion yuan ($55.86 billion) in reverse repos matured this week, but dealers cited ample liquidity in the market as retailers and individuals returned cash to commercial banks after the week-long new year holiday. Banks are typically strapped for cash ahead of the new year as companies and individuals withdraw funds for bonuses and shopping. "The slump is within our expectations," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The reverse repo maturity is the biggest resistance for the repo rate this week. As the draining of money is over, the rate should fall back." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 97.71 basis points to 3.3541 percent from 4.3312 percent at the close on Thursday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.9258 percent from 2.9728 percent, and the 14-day repo rate was down at 4.8123 percent from 5.0016 percent. But several dealers were also concerned about a strain in liquidity from a much smaller amount of People's Bank of China bills and repos maturing in February and payments to meet regular reserve requirement ratio (RRR). "Bills and repos maturing in the open market will be at a low volume this month. So, we have to wait and see what action the central bank takes," said a dealer at another Chinese bank in Shanghai. He said the central bank may continue to use softer methods to help market liquidity, such as draining less money via the open market and suspending the sale of bills and repos. The central bank had halted the sale of bills and repos this week. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell on Friday, with the curve returning to normal after a period of inversion due to ample liquidity. One-year IRS was at 3.03 percent, down slightly from Thursday's close of 3.11 percent, while benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.05 percent from 3.13 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3541 4.3312 -97.71 7-day SHIBOR 3.3125 4.3267 -101.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3018 Chinese yuan)