* 7-day repo rate rises 9.33 bps to 3.4439 pct * C.bank could restart bill sales via open market * Regular RRR payment has little impact on liquidity By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 6 China's money rates were mixed on Monday after dealers said the central bank could revive fund drains via open market operations this week due to ample liquidity, but the key repo rate rose partly due to banks' making payments for reserve requirements. China's central bank surveyed commercial banks on Monday morning about demand for central bank bills issued through open market operations this week, traders told Reuters. But they said the impact of the first sales in five weeks on market liquidity could be limited. "The abundance of liquidity has largely offset the impact of the resumption of bill sales," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "And we don't think the demand for central bank bills is large." But the key seven-day repo rate rose slightly, as banks making regular payment to meet their reserve requirement ratio kept sentiment cautious, dealers said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 9.33 basis points to 3.4439 percent from 3.3506 percent at the close on Friday. "It's just a change in sentiment. Liquidity is not a problem for now," the Chinese bank dealer said. "You can see the 14-day repo has dropped over 100 bps." The 14-day repo rate slumped to 3.7609 percent from 4.8131 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.7857 percent from 2.9264 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell on Monday, with the curve returning to normal after a period of inversion due to ample liquidity. Dealers said the IRS has continued to rise, indicating uncertainty over policy moves, such as whether the central bank would cut banks' reserve requirement ratio. One-year IRS was at 3.17 percent, up slightly from Friday's close of 3.055 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.05 percent from 3.13 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4439 3.3506 + 9.33 7-day SHIBOR 3.4425 4.3125 - 0.87 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)