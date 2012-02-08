* 7-day repo rate rises 21.53 bps to 3.7158 pct * C.bank may restart three-month bills on Thursday * Fin ministry 1-year bill yield higher than expected By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 8 China's key money rate rose slightly on Wednesday underpinned by expectations a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was unlikely if an auction of three-month bills were to resume. Dealers told Reuters that the People's Bank of China surveyed commercial banks on Wednesday about their demand for three-month bills and 91-day repos via open market operations. "Liquidity is still ample today," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The rate could be pushed up by uncertainty over policy changes." Financial markets had expected the central bank to cut banks' reserve requirements before the Lunar New Year to loosen liquidity and support economic growth. Market players still expect the key money rate could hover in a narrow range in the near term as the impact from a resumption in central bank bill and repo sales was limited. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 21.53 basis points to 3.7158 percent from 3.5005 percent at the close on Tuesday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.9387 percent from 3.8073 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.7765 percent from 2.7794 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose on Wednesday as the finance ministry's one-year bill sale fetched a higher-than-expected average yield of 2.87 percent. One-year IRS was at 3.19 percent, up slightly from Tuesday's close of 3.15 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS was up at 3.28 percent from 3.25 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7158 3.5005 +21.53 7-day SHIBOR 3.7108 3.5000 +21.05 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.31 Chinese yuan)