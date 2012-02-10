* 7-day repo rate falls 3.29 bps to 3.6365 pct
* Monetary policy easing not expected after econ data
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's money rates
traded narrowly on Friday, with dealers citing abundant
liquidity in the market and expectations of no immediate policy
easing after weaker-than-forecast trade data.
China's imports sank 15.3 percent in January versus January
2011 -- the lowest since August 2009 -- while exports fell 0.5
percent over the same period, the worst showing since November
2009, customs data showed on Friday.
But analysts said the weakness was mainly a reflection of
seasonal factors, as the Lunar New Year fell in January this
year while it was in February last year.
Dealers said liquidity in the market was quite ample in the
short term, but they were still cautious over long-term funding
in the market due to a resumption of open market operations and
expectation of no cuts in reserves requirement ratios for now.
"Money market conditions are really good today but worries
over longer-term cash calls are still lingering," said a dealer
at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
"Seasonal factors cannot be the reason to ease policy for
now. We still need to wait and see," said a dealer at a Chinese
bank in Shanghai.
Higher-than-expected inflation, which hit 4.5 percent in
January, well ahead of market expectations and breaking a
five-month trend of easing price pressures, also reinforced
views that there would be no RRR cut.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 3.29 basis points to 3.6365 percent from
3.6694 percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8479 percent
from 3.8161 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate rose to 2.6951 percent from 2.6646 percent.
In the bond market, short-term interest rate swaps (IRS)
fell on ample liquidity, but long-term IRS rose on the lasting
impact of higher-than-expected inflation.
One-year IRS was at 3.26 percent, down from
Thursday's close of 3.28 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS rose to 3.43 percent from 3.41 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6365 3.6694 -3.29
7-day SHIBOR 3.6408 3.6708 -3.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.30 Chinese yuan)