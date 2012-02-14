* 7-day repo rate rises 13.33 bps to 3.7903 pct
* RRR payment and subscription for IPO lift money rate
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's money rates rose
slightly on Tuesday due to caution over payments to meet extra
bank reserve requirements and ahead of subscriptions for an
initial public offering by China Communications Construction Co
Ltd on Wednesday.
Retail and institution investors began subscribing for China
Communications Construction's IPO from Feb 14 to 15.
Traditionally strong interest in new offers among retail
investors could attract a huge amount of money into the stock
market. Chinese IPOs typically surge on their listing debut.
Small- and medium-sized banks will have to meet payments for
reserve requirement ratios on Feb. 15.
Dealers said money rates stayed high after the first quote
led the market up at the start of trade.
"Someone borrowed a large amount of money at the beginning
of today's trade, setting the stage for high quotes," said a
dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. "But after that
initial spurt, the money situation was not tight."
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 13.33 basis points to 3.7903 percent
from 3.6570 percent at the close on Monday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.9467 percent
from 3.8489 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate rose to 3.0084 percent from 2.6998 percent.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) traded
narrowly, supported by expectations policy will be loosened
after Premier Wen Jiabao said that China would start to
fine-tune its economic policies in the first quarter.
One-year IRS was at 3.25 percent, up slightly
from Monday's close of 3.23 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS rose to 3.37 percent from 3.33
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7903 3.6570 +13.33
7-day SHIBOR 3.7700 3.6515 +11.85
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.30 Chinese yuan)