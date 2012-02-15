* 7-day repo rate rises 11.90 bps to 3.9086 pct * RRR payment and subscription for IPO lift money rate * At least 100 bln yuan expected to be drained via IPO By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Feb 15 China's money rates rose slightly on Wednesday as small- and midium-sized banks met payments on reserve requirement ratios and subscribed for an initial public offering by China Communications Construction Co Ltd. Retail and institutional investors began subscribing for China Communications Construction's IPO from Feb 14 to 15. Dealers said they expected the IPO could drain at least 100 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) from the banking system in subscription funds. Traditionally strong interest in new offers among retail investors could attract a huge amount of money into the stock market. Chinese IPOs typically surge on their listing debut. Dealers also said that market liquidity was not as tight as reflected by the level of money rates. Funds were still abundant. "Although lending has fallen due to RRR payments, we still have funds on hand as we have been preparing for RRR payments these days," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. He and several dealers said the key seven-day money rate had the potential to fall back slightly after the payment. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 11.90 basis points to 3.9086 percent from 3.7896 percent at the close on Tuesday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.1229 percent from 3.9419 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 3.0204 percent from 3.0067 percent. In the bond market, short-term interest rate swaps (IRS) rose in line with rising money rates, but long-term IRS moved narrowly on divergence in market views over the timing of expected policy changes. The market was optimistic that monetary policy would be loosened after Premier Wen Jiabao said that China would start to fine-tune its economic policies in the first quarter. But some market players said the central bank had not signalled any loosening of monetary policy, which was keeping them cautious. One-year IRS was at 3.27 percent, up slightly from Tuesday's close of 3.2183 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.38 percent from 3.3333 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9086 3.7896 +11.90 7-day SHIBOR 3.8850 3.7700 +11.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan)