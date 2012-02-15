* 7-day repo rate rises 11.90 bps to 3.9086 pct
* RRR payment and subscription for IPO lift money rate
* At least 100 bln yuan expected to be drained via IPO
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 China's money rates rose
slightly on Wednesday as small- and midium-sized banks met
payments on reserve requirement ratios and subscribed for an
initial public offering by China Communications Construction Co
Ltd.
Retail and institutional investors began subscribing for
China Communications Construction's IPO from Feb 14 to 15.
Dealers said they expected the IPO could drain at least 100
billion yuan ($15.9 billion) from the banking system in
subscription funds.
Traditionally strong interest in new offers among retail
investors could attract a huge amount of money into the stock
market. Chinese IPOs typically surge on their listing debut.
Dealers also said that market liquidity was not as tight as
reflected by the level of money rates. Funds were still
abundant.
"Although lending has fallen due to RRR payments, we still
have funds on hand as we have been preparing for RRR payments
these days," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
He and several dealers said the key seven-day money rate had
the potential to fall back slightly after the payment.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 11.90 basis points to 3.9086 percent
from 3.7896 percent at the close on Tuesday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.1229 percent
from 3.9419 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate rose to 3.0204 percent from 3.0067 percent.
In the bond market, short-term interest rate swaps (IRS)
rose in line with rising money rates, but long-term IRS moved
narrowly on divergence in market views over the timing of
expected policy changes.
The market was optimistic that monetary policy would be
loosened after Premier Wen Jiabao said that China would start to
fine-tune its economic policies in the first quarter.
But some market players said the central bank had not
signalled any loosening of monetary policy, which was keeping
them cautious.
One-year IRS was at 3.27 percent, up slightly
from Tuesday's close of 3.2183 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS rose to 3.38 percent from 3.3333
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9086 3.7896 +11.90
7-day SHIBOR 3.8850 3.7700 +11.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan)