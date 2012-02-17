* 7-day repo rate rises 88 bps to 5.2455 pct
* Outlook on lending weak
* Rumours of reverse repos linger
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 China's money rates
jumped on Friday, with liquidity hit in recent days by demand
for funds including a subscription for an initial public
offering and a maturing of a reverse repo.
Dealers said tighter conditions had caused the central bank
to extend the duration of trading on Thursday to meet the
requirements for funds by some institutions.
China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the
country's largest builder of ports, froze more than 170 billion
yuan ($26.98 billion) in funds from the market .
Unsuccessful subscriptions will be returned from Monday,
after the IPO closes, meaning liquidity in the money market may
ease a bit next week.
"These are still the reasons for tighter liquidity, but we
can see the sentiment to lend money is very weak now," said a
dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "Next week's funding may
improve as the money for IPO will be returned."
Rumours swirled in the market that the central bank could
conduct reverse repos again.
"No matter if it's a rumour or not, market liquidity really
needs help now," said a dealer at Chinese bank in Shanghai.
Dealers noted that the central bank lengthened the trading
period on Thursday to meet funding requirements of institutions.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 88.05 basis points to 5.2455 percent
from 4.3650 percent at the close on Thursday.
The 14-day repo rate rose to 5.6901 percent
from 5.0443 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate gained to 4.6683 percent from 3.6094 percent.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
in the morning session, but later fell back on rumours of
reverse repos.
One-year IRS was at 3.36 percent, unchanged
from Thursday's close, while the benchmark five-year IRS
dipped to 3.39 percent from 3.40 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 5.2455 4.3650 +88.05
7-day SHIBOR 5.1792 4.3283 +85.09
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan)