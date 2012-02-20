* Benchmark 7-day repo up 4.95 points * Lower repo rates seen after RRR takes effect on Friday * IRS down on expectations of lower repo rates to come * RRR will counteract effect of fewer maturing bills By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Liquidity remained tight in China's money markets on Monday, despite the central bank's cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The RRR cut does not take effect until Friday, so the immediate impact was limited, traders said. "The atmosphere of nervousness and shortage still hasn't been alleviated," said a trader at a large commercial bank in Shanghai. Indeed, traders said the central bank is likely to skip its regular Tuesday bill auction this week, suggesting that it is still focused on easing liquidity, despite the RRR cut. The benchmark weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 5.3637 at midday, up 4.95 basis points from Friday's close near midday. Overnight and 14-day repos were essentially flat. Interest-rate swaps fell moderately across the curve, reflecting expectations that repo rates will fall once the RRR cut takes effect. One-year interest-rate swaps fell 13 bps to 3.24 at midday. Traders said they expected a more significant drop in money market rates beginning on Friday. Before that, the release of funds frozen last week by equity IPO subscriptions will add some liquidity this week, but conditions will remain tight overall until the RRR cut takes effect. An acute shortage of liquidity was evident in the market last week. There were unconfirmed reports on Friday that the central bank conducted reverse repos with selected banks to ease conditions. Analysts and market participants had been expecting an RRR cut for over a month, and many were surprised that the move did not come earlier. In the run-up to the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, the central bank used reverse repos on an ad hoc basis to inject liquidity into the market, while delaying the RRR cut, which has a more forceful impact than open market operations. The delay appeared to be a signal to the market that despite an earlier RRR cut announced in late November, the People's Bank of China had not yet committed to a full-on loosening. That interpretation seemed to be confirmed by new loan data for January, which showed loan volume far below market expectations. Analysts at the time said the weak loan data would add to pressure for the PBOC to embark on more aggressive easing to avoid a more significant economic slowdown. Still, the combination of fewer central bank bills due to mature this year and smaller foreign capital inflows expected, the first RRR cut of the year will serve mainly to alleviate the acute liquidity shortage that would otherwise bite. A more decisive loosening may require further RRR cuts. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.3637 5.3142 +4.95 7-day SHIBOR 5.3472 5.1792 +16.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)