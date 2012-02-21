* Benchmark 7-day repo down 12.79 basis points
* Release of funds due to RRR cut has not happened yet
* Traders unconvinced full policy loosening is at hand
* IRS curve remains inverted
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Conditions were tight in
China's money markets on Tuesday, as the full impact of a cut in
the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks is still several
days away and traders harboured doubts about the degree of
policy loosening in store this year.
The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase
rate fell 12.79 basis points to 5.2476 percent by midday on
Tuesday, still well above its 2012 average of 4.540 percent.
Interest rate swaps were little changed. Benchmark five-year
IRS rose 3 bps to 3.2800 at midday. The IRS curve
remains inverted, a condition that has persisted with only brief
interruptions since August 2011.
The RRR cut announced on Saturday night will not take effect
until Friday. Traders expect interbank rates to
fall significantly starting then.
In a measure of how tight liquidity remains in advance of
the release of funds currently held in reserve at the central
bank, the overnight repo rate rose 10.08 bps to
4.9130 by midday.
But prices fell for loans with maturities extending into
next week. The rate for 14-day repos fell 11.99
bps to 5.5952 at midday.
In the medium term, however, some traders are doubtful that
the latest RRR cut signals that Chinese policymakers are
committed to full policy loosening this year.
"People really aren't that optimistic," said a money market
trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
The trader cited the National People's Congress (NPC),
scheduled for early March, as a short-term motivation behind the
RRR cut. Senior policymakers are likely keen to avoid fielding a
bevy of complaints about the lack of available finance when
local officials and bank executives arrive in Beijing to attend
the NPC.
But once the NPC has passed, it is unclear weather
policymakers intend to pursue significant monetary loosening
this year.
"Looking at the potential continuity and force of the
loosening, it isn't clear that policy will reach an extremely
loose level," said the trader.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 5.2476 5.3755 -12.79
7-day SHIBOR 5.1233 5.3472 -22.39
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
