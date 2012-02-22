* 14-day repo tumbles 66.67 basis points on RRR cut impact * Overnight rate at highest point since Jan. 19 * Dealers see increased liquidity starting Friday * Low bond yields cast doubt on further loosening By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 22 China's money market rates dropped on Wednesday, as the effective date for the cut in bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) drew closer. The 14-day repurchase rate fell the most, since the term of such loans falls mostly the period after the RRR cut takes effect. The weighted-average rate was down 66.67 basis points to 4.9503, its lowest point since Feb. 16. Overnight liquidity remained tight, however. The price of one-day repos rose 10 basis points to 5.0395 at midday, the highest rate since Jan. 19, the last day before the Spring Festival holiday. "Things feel looser today than yesterday. Maybe the reserve ratio cut is slowly taking effect," said a dealer at a foreign bank in Shanghai. Traders expect money rates, including the overnight rate, to fall starting Friday, the effective date of the RRR cut. But the effect on longer-dated paper will be more muted, dealers say. Bond yields peaked in September last year and have been on a consistent downward trend since then. Five-year government bonds yielded 3.0281 percent at midday on Wednesday, down from 4.0503 percent on Sept. 1. "Looking at bond yields now, people can't see much more space for them to fall," said a bond dealer at a domestic securities firm in Shanghai. "It's not like when they cut reserve ratios at the end of last year, when everyone was quite enthusiastic," he added. Bond yields are often a leading indicator of monetary policy. Doubts in the bond market about a further decline in yields lend some support to those who doubt that the RRR cut announced last week represents a decisive turn towards policy loosening. A forceful loosening would require at least five RRR cuts this year. Such a series of cuts would likely push bond yields down further. But if bond yields are already near a support level, it suggests such a loosening may not be coming. (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.0839 5.2509 -16.70 7-day SHIBOR 5.0317 5.1233 - 9.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)