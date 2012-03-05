* C.bank asks repo demand, but not for 1-year bills * 63 billion yuan repos and bills to mature this week * No policy changes expected during annual meeting By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 5 China's benchmark short-term lending rate fell slightly on Monday after dealers said the People's Bank of China would likely skip a regular bill auction as a large amount of bond repurchase agreements and bills were set to mature this week. China's central bank asked banks about demand for 28-day and 91-day bond repurchase agreements, which suggested that it might skip its one-year bill auction on Tuesday. The central bank has suspended bill issues in its operations since late last year to help the market tide over a shortfall in fund flows due to factors such as cash calls during the Lunar New Year in late January. A total of 63 billion yuan ($10.0 billion) in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week. "Market liquidity is quite good for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "And with a large amount of bills and repos maturing, the market is bullish about the money situation." The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 3.1503 percent at midday compared with 3.2776 percent at the close on Friday, while the 14-day repo fell to 3.5492 percent, down from 3.8432 percent previously. Some market players said they were cautious over uncertainties in policy ahead of economic data due this week, but the market widely expects there will be no policy changes during the annual parliamentary session. China's interest rate swaps edged up on Monday, with the benchmark five-year IRS up 2 bps and the one-year IRS rising 16 bps. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1503 3.2776 -12.73 7-day SHIBOR 3.1392 3.2683 -12.91 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.