By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, March 6 China's benchmark
short-term lending rate continued to fall on Tuesday as a large
amount of bills and repos maturing in open market operations
boosted the liquidity situation.
A total of 63 billion yuan ($10.0 billion) in central bank
bills and repos are due to mature this week.
China's central bank drained 30 billion yuan ($4.76
billion)from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday, meaning it has injected 33 billion yuan
into the banking system so far this week if maturing bills and
repos are considered.
"The maturing bills and repos help market liquidity a lot
and funding remains loose," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. "During the annual parliamentary
session, the market will have little potential to move sharply."
The central bank also suspended one-year bill issues in its
operations since late last year to help the market tide over a
shortfall in fund flows due to factors such as cash calls during
the Lunar New Year in late January.
But some dealers said a 30-billion yuan repo also indicates
that the central bank will probably not inject much more money
into the market for now.
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
was at 3.1365 percent at midday compared with
3.1529 percent at the close on Monday, while the 14-day repo
rose to 3.6932 percent from 3.5530 percent previously.
Some market players said they were cautious over
uncertainties in policy ahead of economic data due this week,
but the market widely expects there will be no policy changes
during the National People's Congress, or annual parliamentary
session.
China's interest rate swaps fell, with the benchmark
five-year IRS down 8 bps and the one-year IRS
falling 6 bps.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1365 3.1529 - 1.64
7-day SHIBOR 3.1298 3.1392 - 0.94
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.