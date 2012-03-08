* China's c. bank injects 3 billion yuan into market
* Market expects further ample liquidity
* Inflation data in focus
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, March 8 China's key lending
rates fell below 3 percent on Thursday for the first time in
nearly a year, while the seven-day repo slumped to a 10-month
low, as the central bank indicated it would keep the market
amply supplied in the near-term.
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
was at 2.9450 percent at midday, lower than
Wednesday's 3.0978 percent. The rate last fell below 3 percent
in January 2011.
The People's Bank of China drained 30 billion yuan from the
money markets through 91-day bond repurchase agreements on
Thursday. Together with the 30 billion yuan in 28-day repos it
conducted on Tuesday, the PBOC has injected a net 3 billion yuan
into the market this week.
"The injection shows the central bank has no intention of
tightening market funding even though money rates are at a very
low level," said a dealer at a Chinese Bank in Shanghai.
"We expect the key rate (seven-day) will hover around 3
percent till month-end."
Dealers said the central bank could use flexible open market
operations, especially bond repurchase agreements, as the main
tool to control liquidity.
With uncertainties weighing on the domestic economy, the
central bank will likely avoid stronger measures such as cutting
bank reserve requirements for now.
Interest rate swaps (IRS) also fell on ample liquidity and
expectations of looser monetary conditions, but market players
were cautious ahead of inflation data on Friday, which could
provide clues on when the government may adjust monetary policy,
dealers said.
China's annual consumer inflation is expected to fall to 3.4
percent in February, dipping below 4 percent for the first time
since September 2010, a Reuters poll showed.
The benchmark five-year IRS fell 5 bps to 3.33
percent and the one-year IRS was down 2 bps at 3.16
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9450 3.0978 - 15.28
7-day SHIBOR 2.9325 3.0900 - 15.75
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)