* Dealers report ample liquidity in the market
* Net drain of 57 billion yuan has little impact on
liquidity
* Seven-day repo falls 12.19 bps to 2.8820 percent
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, March 15 China's key money rate
fell on Thursday to nearly a 10-month low, shrugging off a net
drain in open market operations due to ample liquidity.
China's central bank drained 20 billion yuan ($3.2
billion)from the money markets through 91-day bond repurchase
agreements on Thursday, meaning it drained a net 57 billion yuan
from the market this week.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 12.19 basis points to 2.8820 percent by
midday, near a 10-month low struck earlier this week.
The 91-day repo yield fell 2 pips to 3.14 percent, the first
fall in seven months, boosted by strong demand on abundant
liquidity.
"The 91-day result was lifted by strong demand, with ample
money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But the
yield does not fall sharply, so it has little impact on our
trading."
Meanwhile, the 14-day repo rate eased to
2.9862 from Wednesday's 3.0642, while the one-day repo
edged up 3.73 bps to 2.3591 percent.
Dealers said they widely expected money rates would hovered
around recent levels for a while.
Interest rate swaps were little changed on Thursday, as
market players were cautious.
"February data shows the domestic economy is slowing, so the
market is quite cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai. "But, in the short term, the biggest impact on the IRS
is market liquidity."
The benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.36
percent, and the one-year IRS fell 2 bps to 3.10
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.8820 3.0039 -12.19
7-day SHIBOR 2.8808 3.0000 -11.92
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan)