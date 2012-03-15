* Dealers report ample liquidity in the market * Net drain of 57 billion yuan has little impact on liquidity * Seven-day repo falls 12.19 bps to 2.8820 percent By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, March 15 China's key money rate fell on Thursday to nearly a 10-month low, shrugging off a net drain in open market operations due to ample liquidity. China's central bank drained 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion)from the money markets through 91-day bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, meaning it drained a net 57 billion yuan from the market this week. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 12.19 basis points to 2.8820 percent by midday, near a 10-month low struck earlier this week. The 91-day repo yield fell 2 pips to 3.14 percent, the first fall in seven months, boosted by strong demand on abundant liquidity. "The 91-day result was lifted by strong demand, with ample money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But the yield does not fall sharply, so it has little impact on our trading." Meanwhile, the 14-day repo rate eased to 2.9862 from Wednesday's 3.0642, while the one-day repo edged up 3.73 bps to 2.3591 percent. Dealers said they widely expected money rates would hovered around recent levels for a while. Interest rate swaps were little changed on Thursday, as market players were cautious. "February data shows the domestic economy is slowing, so the market is quite cautious," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But, in the short term, the biggest impact on the IRS is market liquidity." The benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.36 percent, and the one-year IRS fell 2 bps to 3.10 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8820 3.0039 -12.19 7-day SHIBOR 2.8808 3.0000 -11.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan)