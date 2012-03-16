* Market players say liquidity still ample * Seven-day repo rises 1.51 bps to 2.8992 percent By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, March 16 China's key money rate steadied above 10-month lows on Friday due to ample liquidity in the market although some investors worried that the central bank may drain more funds next week by resuming bill sales. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged up 1.51 basis points to 2.8992 percent by midday from Thursday's 2.8841 percent. It hit a 10-month low of 2.8037 percent on Monday. The 14-day repo rate gained to 2.9955 percent from Thursday's 2.9841 percent, while the one-day repo edged up 2.87 bps to 2.3836 percent. Some dealers said the central bank, which has halted sales of its bills for two months, may resume selling them next week. "We're now focusing on the open market, especially bill sales," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "Of course, if there are no bill sales next week, the ample money situation could last for a while." The central bank has drained a net 57 billion yuan ($9.00 billion) from the market this week. Interest rate swaps also little changed on Friday amid ample liquidity, with expectation of ranged moves in the near term. The benchmark five-year IRS dipped 4 bps to 3.38 percent, and the one-year IRS fell 2 bps to 3.09 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8992 2.8841 + 1.51 7-day SHIBOR 2.9026 2.8802 + 2.24 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3238 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)