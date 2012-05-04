* Market divided on when the PBOC will ease via RRR cut * IRS seem already at peak, will fall on signs of easing * Some still see bank reserve ratio cut as likely in May * PBOC appears wary of premature easing By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 4 Chinese interest rate swaps were nearly flat on Friday as the market remained divided over the timing of a possible cut in bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by China's central bank to help business conditions amid a slowing economy. "IRS have largely reached their peak as the PBOC has lagged behind the market's expectations in terms of easing liquidity," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The market is now divided over when the central bank will conduct its next RRR cut, with some still believing the cut will come in May," he said. "Once the PBOC does this, IRS have the potential to fall around 10 basis points on average." By midday, the benchmark five-year IRS dropped 2 basis points to 3.38 percent. One-year IRS edged up 2 bps to 2.27 percent while the 10-year IRS fell 2 bps to 3.42 percent. The market has been expecting the PBOC to ease monetary policy in response to a slowdown in the economy since the fourth quarter. But the central bank has remained wary of easing prematurely while inflationary pressures persist at home and as economic uncertainties weigh on global financial markets. The PBOC cut deposit reserve requirement ratios for commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about 800 billion yuan ($127 billion), but the market has been expecting another RRR cut since mid-April when China's first-quarter GDP growth dropped to a nearly three-year low. The central bank appears to be increasingly willing to use open market operations to help adjust liquidity supply. It injected cash into the markets in 11 out of the 16 weeks this year, resulting in a net injection of 363 billion yuan into the banking system. While an RRR cut increases long-term money supply, supplying liquidity via open market operations, such as through reverse bond repurchase agreements, only helps liquidity in the short term, traders said. Money market rates were largely stable on Friday after the PBOC injected a large amount of cash via reverse repos this week to help ease a short-term squeeze caused by banks' setting aside extra reserve requirements at the beginning of the month. The PBOC injected a total of 117 billion yuan this week, compared with 64 billion yuan last week. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate edged lower to 3.8419 percent from Thursday's close of 3.8473 percent. The one-day rate inched up to 2.9688 percent from 2.9643 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell slightly to 3.8258 percent from 3.8474 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8419 3.8473 - 0.54 7-day SHIBOR 3.8292 3.8529 - 2.37 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)