* Finmin will auction 60 billion yuan on Thursday
* Offset impact of 65 billion yuan maturing in reverse repo
* Market expects c.bank will inject funds via open market
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's money rates fell on
Tuesday, with the overnight repo rate down by about 50 basis
points on market expectations that central bank will ensure that
money in the system will be adequate.
China's finance ministry will auction 60 billion yuan ($9.51
billion) of six-month deposits to commercial banks on Thursday,
which will largely offset the impact of a 65 billion yuan of
reverse repos which will mature this week. Maturing reverse
repos drain liquidity.
The net result of central bank operations is expected to
result in additional cash in the markets. A total of 102 billion
central bank bills and repos will mature this week, which will
be moderated by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) decision to
drain 20 billion yuan via 28-day bond repurchase agreements on
Tuesday.
"Funds in the market are really sufficient for now," said a
dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "There is a high
possibility for the central bank to inject money into market
this week."
Dealers believe the central bank signalled intentions to
keep short-term market money conditions relatively relaxed when
it injected funds via unexpected seven-day reverse repos on May
3, even though liquidity was already seen as adequate.
Some market participants believe the decision indicates the
PBOC is using reverse repos as a stop-gap measure to avoid
having to lower bank reserve requirement ratios, which would
result in a longer term increase in the money supply.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
edged down to 3.6989 percent from Monday's close
of 3.7551 percent.
The one-day rate slumped to 2.4821 percent
from 2.9687 percent, while the 14-day repo rate
fell to 3.8622 percent from 3.8800 percent.
Chinese interest rate swaps was almost
unchanged on Tuesday, while the benchmark five-year IRS
inched up 1 basis points to 3.41 percent.
One year IRS was unchanged at 2.29 percent
while the 10-year IRS rose 1 bps to 3.51 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6989 3.7551 - 5.62
7-day SHIBOR 3.6917 3.7729 - 8.12
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)