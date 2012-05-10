* PBOC to use reverse repos more frequently - source
* Central bank conducts 7-day reverse repo at 3.30 pct
* Finance ministry deposits also help market liquidity
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's money rates fell on
Thursday after the central bank injected funds into the market
via seven-day reverse repos and sent a signal that it intended
to keep the key seven-day money rate between 3.0 to 3.5 percent.
China's central bank will inject 24 billion yuan ($3.80
billion) into the money markets through seven-day bond reverse
repurchase agreements on Thursday, at a yield of 3.30 percent.
Dealers said the People's Bank of China had sent a strong
signal that it would keep monetary conditions relatively ample,
using the reverse repo rate to guide money rates.
"The market does not lack money. It's clear that the central
bank conducted the reverse repo, but that was not done to add
money into the market. The bank wants to guide the money rates
into a lower range," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in
Shanghai.
Market players believe that China's central bank is changing
the way it manages money supply as the world's second-largest
economy looks inward for growth.
On Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters that China's central bank would use reverse repos
as a regular tool in open market operations going forward.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
fell to 3.2328 percent from Wednesday's close of
3.3314 percent.
The one-day rate fell to 2.3758 percent from
2.4005 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell
to 3.5294 percent from 3.7166 percent.
Chinese interest rate swaps fell on Thursday
along with the fall in money rates, while the benchmark
five-year IRS dipped 2 basis points to 3.33
percent.
One year IRS fell to 2.17 percent while the
10-year IRS was unchanged at 3.42 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2328 3.3314 -9.86
7-day SHIBOR 3.2258 3.3108 -8.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)