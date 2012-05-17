* Seven-day repo rate at lowest level since April 2011 * Some traders see further falls when RRR cut takes effect * But others say rates have fallen too far * Bond yields now below IRS rate, implying negative carry By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, May 17 China's benchmark interbank lending rate dropped for a tenth straight day on Thursday, led by expectations of loose policy in the months ahead in response to a slowing economy. China's central bank announced a cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) on May 12, which will take effect on Friday, and money market rates have fallen sharply since then. Traders are divided about the near-term trajectory of money rates. Many expect rates to fall further once the 400 to 420 billion yuan ($63.27 to $66.43 billion) in funds released by the RRR hit the market. But others say rates may have little room to fall further without additional easing by the central bank. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate was at 2.6822 percent at midday on Thursday, down 10.79 bps from Wednesday's close and their lowest point since April 2011. The seven-day rate dropped by just five basis points on Monday, the first market day following the announcement, but has now fallen 51 bps this week and 117 bps since the run of declines which began on May 3. "Overnight was the first to drop. Other rates didn't immediately fall to a rational level. Recently, I think they are slowly dropping to a price level that reflects the actual liquidity situation," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. The interest-rate swap market has followed a similar trend, with the cost to receive the seven-day repo rate for one year at 2.81 percent near midday, down 3 bps from Wednesday's close and 54 bps since May 3. Some traders say the market may have overreacted to the RRR cut. "If you look at bonds, PBOC bills, and other securities, they are already falling below the IRS rate. So bonds are actually leading the market," said the second Asian bank dealer. Such conditions imply a negative carry, with the expected cost of funds implied by the IRS higher than the yield on assets. "The liquidity situation is still very uncertain," the second dealer said. Concerns about persistent inflationary pressure could constrain the bank's freedom to cut interest rates, he added. At the same time, in an effort to soften the impact of the RRR cut, which will inject about 420 billion yuan into the banking system when it takes effect, the central bank conducted its largest net drain this year, withdrawing 68 billion yuan. The drain indicates that the central bank is still keen to avoid excess liquidity and that the RRR cut may have been intended primarily as a symbolic gesture to signal government willingness to support the economy, since liquidity conditions were already fairly loose before the cut, traders say. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.6822 2.7901 -10.79 7-day SHIBOR 2.6800 2.7867 -10.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Nick Macfie)